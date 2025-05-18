Submit Release
News Search

There were 94 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,366 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury barracks /Automobile Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 25B3001943

Name: Cpl. John Waitekus                             

STATION: HQ                  

DATE/TIME: 05-18-25

INCIDENT LOCATION: (VT RT 7 South Bound mile 21 in Shaftsbury

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05-18-25 at approximately 0950 hours. Shaftsbury Fire Dept. and VT State Police responded to a motor vehicle fire on RT 7 in Shaftsbury at mile 21. The operator, Bradley Bisignani 32, of Bondville VT. was uninjured. Bisignani reported mechanical issues and also heard a loud noise, when he pulled over to investigate, he observed the fire. The truck was a Dodge 1500 and it was a total loss.

 

The truck was towed away by Paul’s Towing. Traffic was delayed for approximately 1 hour in this area. 

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shaftsbury barracks /Automobile Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more