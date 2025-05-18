Shaftsbury barracks /Automobile Fire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25B3001943
Name: Cpl. John Waitekus
STATION: HQ
DATE/TIME: 05-18-25
INCIDENT LOCATION: (VT RT 7 South Bound mile 21 in Shaftsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05-18-25 at approximately 0950 hours. Shaftsbury Fire Dept. and VT State Police responded to a motor vehicle fire on RT 7 in Shaftsbury at mile 21. The operator, Bradley Bisignani 32, of Bondville VT. was uninjured. Bisignani reported mechanical issues and also heard a loud noise, when he pulled over to investigate, he observed the fire. The truck was a Dodge 1500 and it was a total loss.
The truck was towed away by Paul’s Towing. Traffic was delayed for approximately 1 hour in this area.
