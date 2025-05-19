Dr. Joe Dispenza Closes Day 2 of Mindvalley’s Manifesting Summit LA With a Powerful Call to Embody the Future Self

Day 2 of the sold-out summit delivers emotional healing, energetic embodiment, and quantum transformation in the heart of LA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following an emotional and healing first day, Mindvalley’s Manifesting Summit LA 2025 returned for Day 2 with a powerful focus on embodiment, deep transformation, and quantum growth. With over 15,000 participants joining both in-person and virtually, the summit continued to ignite personal breakthroughs and global unity.Day 2 took place at LA Center Studios and felt like the peak of the entire event. The energy was strong as the crowd moved from feeling inspired to fully living what they learned, guided by top transformation coaches and spiritual teachers.Highlights from Day 2:•Regan Hillyer: Returned to guide attendees through “Surrendered Manifestation”, teaching how to embody your highest vision by becoming what you desire to attract.•John Lee & David Ghiyam: Delivered insights into spiritual technology and wealth energetics, giving practical tools to remove inner blocks and step into limitless receiving.•Anodea Judith: Spoke on manifesting wealth in the digital age, and later closed the day with an unforgettable in-person session titled “Creating Miracles Together”.•Vishen Lakhiani: Led immersive embodiment work and advanced teachings on the Silva Method for virtual attendees, followed by a session on becoming a manifesting master.•Dr. Joe Dispenza: lighting up the crowd with his signature approach to aligning the mind, body, and energy field to manifest radical change.Day 2 was full of energy. People joined in breathwork and movement with Lee Holden, and many talks ended with big cheers from the crowd. The crowd danced, cried, and shared real, powerful moments of change.“This wasn’t just about learning techniques,” one attendee said. “It was about becoming the person who already lives the life I’ve been dreaming about.”With the skyline of Los Angeles in the background a city healing from recent fires, Mindvalley’s mission to bring peace, growth, and conscious community felt more urgent and impactful than ever.As the Manifesting Summit LA ends, Mindvalley will keep growing its mission to help people change their lives. More summits and immersive experiences are on the horizon.For more information, please visit mindvalley.com/summit/manifesting.ABOUT MINDVALLEYMindvalley is the world's premier transformation platform, committed to empowering individuals to unlock their greatest potential. The platform's mission encompasses a broad spectrum of personal growth areas, including longevity, wellness, peak performance, and spirituality. By offering innovative and cutting-edge programs designed by the world's leading experts, Mindvalley fosters a more conscious and connected global community. Mindvalley's pioneering learning platform, "Quest," redefines education by integrating advanced technology, captivating storytelling, exceptional educators, and dynamic community engagement, resulting in five times better outcomes in human transformation. With a presence in over 195 countries and a thriving community of 25 million passionate learners, Mindvalley is at the forefront of personal development, with impact amplified through diverse channels, including Mindvalley Talks, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

