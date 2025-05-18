St. Albans Barracks // MV Crash with minor injuries in Georgia

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2003384

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2025 @ 1210 hours

STREET: Georgia Shore Road

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: St. Albans T/L

WEATHER: Cloudy, intermittent rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Morgan Jenkins

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Spectra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end damage, totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NWMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

State Troopers along with personnel from Georgia Fire and AmCare Ambulance responded to this single vehicle crash on Georgia Shore Road in Georgia. Vehicle #1 was traveling SB on Georgia Shore Rd when it crossed the oncoming lane and exited the east side of the road, colliding with and breaking in half a GMP utility pole. The operator and lone occupant of vehicle #1 was extricated from her vehicle and transported to the hospital by ambulance. It was later learned that operator #1 suffered minor injuries. There were traffic delays in the area following the crash while crews worked to clear the scene and replace the utility pole.