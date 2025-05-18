St. Albans Barracks // MV Crash with minor injuries in Georgia
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2003384
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/17/2025 @ 1210 hours
STREET: Georgia Shore Road
TOWN: Georgia
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: St. Albans T/L
WEATHER: Cloudy, intermittent rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Morgan Jenkins
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Spectra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end damage, totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: NWMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
State Troopers along with personnel from Georgia Fire and AmCare Ambulance responded to this single vehicle crash on Georgia Shore Road in Georgia. Vehicle #1 was traveling SB on Georgia Shore Rd when it crossed the oncoming lane and exited the east side of the road, colliding with and breaking in half a GMP utility pole. The operator and lone occupant of vehicle #1 was extricated from her vehicle and transported to the hospital by ambulance. It was later learned that operator #1 suffered minor injuries. There were traffic delays in the area following the crash while crews worked to clear the scene and replace the utility pole.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.