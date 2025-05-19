VSP BCI Troop A East - Derby Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious with a Child (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5002561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Kyle Fecher

STATION: BCI Troop A East- Derby

CONTACT#: (802)-334-8881

DATE/TIME: May, 10, 2025

TOWN: Craftsbury

VIOLATION(S):

Lewd and Lascivious with a Child (x2)

ACCUSED: Andrew Calderwood

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 15, 2025, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Andrew Calderwood (32) or Craftsbury, VT after receiving a report of concerning lewd and lascivious behavior involving multiple juveniles. Investigation revealed that on May 10, 2025, Calderwood committed the offenses of 2 counts of Lewd and Lascivious with a Child. On 05/19/2025, Calderwood was taking into custody with out incident and processed at the VSP State Police Derby Barracks. At the conclusion of processing Calderwood was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex and lodged for lack of $10,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.