Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,027 in the last 365 days.

VSP BCI Troop A East - Derby Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious with a Child (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25A5002561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Kyle Fecher

STATION: BCI Troop A East- Derby

CONTACT#: (802)-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: May, 10, 2025

TOWN: Craftsbury

 

VIOLATION(S):

 

Lewd and Lascivious with a Child (x2)

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Calderwood

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 15, 2025, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Andrew Calderwood (32) or Craftsbury, VT after receiving a report of concerning lewd and lascivious behavior involving multiple juveniles. Investigation revealed that on May 10, 2025, Calderwood committed the offenses of 2 counts of Lewd and Lascivious with a Child. On 05/19/2025, Calderwood was taking into custody with out incident and processed at the VSP State Police Derby Barracks. At the conclusion of processing Calderwood was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex and lodged for lack of $10,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Orleans County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VSP BCI Troop A East - Derby Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious with a Child (x2)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more