Williston Barracks / TT Unit in the Notch

CASE#: 25A1003472

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 5/19/25 1110 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 108S "The Notch" Cambridge

VIOLATION: Title 23 VSA 1006(b)

ACCUSED: Musa Boima

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Laurel, Maryland

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a tractor trailer stuck in "the notch" on Rt 108S in the town of Cambridge. Investigation revealed the operator, Musa Boima, 36, of Maryland, was traveling from Waterbury to Enosburg when he chose to disregard several signs stating tractor trailers were prohibited, and decided to drive around chicanes that were installed at the entrance to the notch road. Boima claimed he saw a sign telling him he could drive through. As a result, the notch was closed for approximately three hours while Polar Bear Towing and Recovery assisted with getting the tractor trailer out. Boima was issued a civil traffic ticket for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1038 "driving on lanes for traffic" and per Vermont law, the company Boima works for was issued a ticket for Title 23 VSA 1006(b) "tractor trailer in the notch" which carries a fine of $2,347.00. The State Police were also assisted by an Investigator with the Department of Motor vehicles, Stowe Police, and VTRANS officials.