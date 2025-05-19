Bestselling Author Dav Pilkey to Team with Every Child a Reader on a New Campaign

New Dog Man “Get Caught Reading” posters and free books will be distributed to schools, libraries, and community organizations, across the U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sign up has begun now through May 30 for schools, libraries, bookstores, and community organizations to receive Dog Man “Get Caught Reading” posters and free books as part of “Power Up with Reading” Children’s Book Week Celebration in November.The Children’s Book Council and its award-winning charitable arm, Every Child A Reader , in collaboration with Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education and media company, announced today that Dog Man, the #1 worldwide bestselling literary phenomenon by Dav Pilkey, will be the anchor for Children’s Book Week on November 3-9, 2025. As the longest running national literacy initiative in the United States, this fall’s Children’s Book Week celebration will have a “Power Up with Reading” theme and will come on the heels of the publication of Pilkey’s new Dog Man book, Dog Man: Big Jim Believes on November 11, 2025.The Dog Man series celebrates creativity and imagination and explores universally positive messages including the importance of doing good, empathy, and compassion. As part of the “Power Up with Reading” Children’s Book Week initiative, Caldecott Honoree Dav Pilkey has created an original “Get Caught Reading” poster featuring his beloved characters Dog Man, Li’l Petey, and Petey “caught” reading a book. With a bright and inviting palette, the full-color 17” x 22” Dog Man poster will be displayed in schools, libraries, and bookstores across the country. Every Child a Reader’s "Get Caught Reading" poster campaign was created to inspire a love of reading and has previously featured notable figures including award-winning musicians Alicia Keys and Queen Latifah, actors Keira Knightley and John Lithgow, as well as iconic characters Clifford the Big Red Dog, Dora the Explorer, and Yoda.Dav Pilkey, in coordination with Scholastic, will donate up to 50,000 books to support Children’s Book Week reading celebrations taking place in schools, libraries, bookstores, and community centers across the U.S. and Canada. Each participating venue will receive a “Power Up with Reading: Dog Man and Friends Epic Event Kit,” which includes a Dog Man “Get Caught Reading” poster, activity guide, collectible giveaways for kids, and a Dav Pilkey starter library featuring fan favorite books including Dog Man, Cat Kid Comic Club, Captain Underpants, and Dragon.Teachers, school and public librarians, booksellers, and local literacy organization leaders must sign up by May 30 to receive this Epic Event Kit and be part of the national reading celebration. For more information and to sign up, visit Every Child a Reader. www.EveryChildaReader.net In a statement, Dav Pilkey said, “Reading is the greatest superpower of all and I’m grateful to all the teachers, librarians, and independent booksellers who are doing good in their communities—they are the ultimate superheroes.”“For over three decades of publishing Dav Pilkey’s books, we have seen firsthand Dav’s personal commitment to giving back and supporting kids and communities in need,” said Ellie Berger, President, Scholastic Trade. “His books continue to inspire, influence, and ignite a love of reading among boys and girls. We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate on this exciting literacy initiative that will help create even more readers.”ABOUT EVERY CHILD A READER, CHILDREN’S BOOK WEEK, AND GET CAUGHT READINGEvery Child a Reader, the charitable arm of the Children’s Book Council (CBC), is an award-winning 501(c)(3) national literacy charity that works with other organizations to promote a love of reading among children, teens and adults, and provides access to books in underserved communities. Its signature campaigns include Children’s Book Week, the longest running celebration of books in the country established n 1919; Get Caught Reading, a free role model poster program; and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, with the Library of Congress.ABOUT DAV PILKEYOver the years, Dav Pilkey’s philanthropic efforts with various national literacy organizations including Book Trust, the Scripps Howard Fund, the Alliance for Young Writers and Artists, Little Free Library, among many others, have reached millions of kids and families around the country. Dav Pilkey is the creator of over 70 books for children and was awarded a Caldecott Honor for his picture book The Paperboy. When Pilkey was in second grade, he was diagnosed with dyslexia and what is now widely known as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Because of his learning and behavioral issues in school, he was often sent out in the hallway. It was in his elementary school hallway where he created comic books about superheroes that eventually became Captain Underpants and Dog Man. His Dog Man series, launched to critical acclaim in 2016, was an instant #1 bestseller and has more than 60 million copies in print and translations in 47 languages. DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures recently released the movie adaptation of Dog Man which debuted at the top of the box office. Pilkey’s Captain Underpants series, launched more than 25 years ago, has more than 90 million copies in print, translated into 37 languages, and released as a feature film by DreamWorks, as well as an original series on Netflix. TheaterWorksUSA’s musical adaptations of Dog Man and Cat Kid Comic Club opened to rave reviews and are currently touring around North America.ABOUT SCHOLASTICFor more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been meeting children where they are – at school, at home and in their communities – by creating quality content and experiences, all beginning with literacy. Scholastic delivers stories, characters, and learning moments that empower all kids to become lifelong readers and learners through bestselling children's books, literacy- and knowledge-building resources for schools including classroom magazines, and award-winning, entertaining children's media. As the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online, and with a global reach into more than 135 countries, Scholastic encourages the personal and intellectual growth of all children, while nurturing a lifelong relationship with reading, themselves, and the world around them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.