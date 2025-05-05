This week is Children’s Book Week, the longest running literacy campaign in the United States.

The annual nationwide literacy event for young people runs from May 5–11, with free educational materials in over 2,500 schools, libraries and bookstores.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Children’s Book Council and Every Child a Reader are pleased to announce the 106th Children’s Book Week, taking place May 5-11 in over 2,500 schools, libraries, and bookstores in rural, suburban, and urban communities.The official 2025 Children’s Book Week poster was created by Julie Flett, a beloved and award-winning illustrator and author. The poster features this year’s Children’s Book Week slogan, An Ocean of Stories. This slogan celebrates the vast, collective ocean populated by the stories we read, share, and tell. Julie Flett is a Cree-Métis artist, the first Indigenous artist to illustrate the official poster.The highlights of this year’s Children’s Book Week include:-There are five poems/riddles and five story starters created by Mary Pope Osborne, Cathy Goldberg Fishman, Kaylin Melia George, Charlotte Gunnufson, John Himmelman, Lawrence Schimel, Debra Goldstein, Aubrey Hartman, Jonell Joshua, Maudie-Powell Tuck, and Carly Anne West. CBC and Every Child a Reader associate executive director Shaina Birkhead “The story starters and poems give kids another way to connect and celebrate, in addition to the beautiful bookmarks and activity pages.”-As for every year, there are new bookmarks. For 2025, they are illustrated by Emmanuel Guererro, Sally Deng, Tamisha Anthony, Reggie Brown, and Zahra Marwan. In addition, six new activity pages were created by Carly Allen-Fletcher, Udayana Lugo, Seng Soon Ratanavanh, Alice RL, Jessie Sima, and Karen Vermeulen.-In an effort to inspire lifelong readership, the CBC is promoting Children's Book Week to adults through a debut program. The goal of the Young Readers Become Adult Readers outreach is for adult book authors to share their own journeys as book lovers, thereby encouraging the next generation of readers.“The children’s and adult book worlds exist side by side, but are often unaware of each other’s work,” said CBC executive director Carl Lennertz. “We felt it was time to enlist the support of our adult author friends in the campaign to promote reading at a young age.”Bonus resources: Teachers, librarians, booksellers, and parents can also access additional online promotional materials, participation ideas, and multilingual resources (including coloring pages in eight languages). For further details, visit the Every Child a Reader website. Follow us at #childrensbookweek.Every Child a Reader is an award-winning 501(c)(3) literacy charity that works with other national organizations that advocate for a love of reading by children and teens, reading by families, access to books in underserved communities, and more. Our popular national campaigns include:• Children’s Book Week, the longest-running literacy initiative in the country since 1919• The National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, with the Library of Congress since 2008• Get Caught Reading, a free poster program of role models reading new and classic books, now celebrating its 25th year• The Anna Dewdney Read Together awardAll materials are downloable for free at Every Child a Reader, which has won several prestigious awards as an essential charity and has the highest possible charity rating at Guidestar.

