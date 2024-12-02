Children's Book Council, Every Child a Reader, and National Giving Month

A 501(c)(3) charity with a GuideStar Platinum level non-profit rating and a grant from the National Book Foundation as an essential literacy charity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2008, the Children’s Book Council has managed Every Child a Reader , an award-winning charity that has supplied millions of young people, teachers, librarians, and parents with original and engaging programming and educational materials that entertain and inform – all for free!We are only able to do this thanks to a generous group of family foundation grant and individual donors.This Giving Tuesday and National Giving Month, we ask that you learn more about our work. We are a 501(c)(3) charity that has garnered a GuideStar Platinum level non-profit rating, a grant from the National Book Foundation as an essential literacy charity, and an Eric Carle Honors Angel Award.OUR NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED PROGRAMS: Over 3,000 rural, suburban, and urban communities coast-to-coast participate in these programs every year:· Children’s Book Week – celebrating 106 years in 2025, the longest running literacy program in the nation· The National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program – co-sponsored with the Library of Congress· Get Caught Reading – a poster program featuring role models “caught reading” fun books, now in its 25th yearCarl Lennertz, Executive Director, said, “We are particularly proud that that 100% of all donations to Every Child a Reader go to producing and distributing high-quality materials, enabling book donations, and creating materials to aid in the fight against book bans. Our Friends of Every Child a Reader donations levels reflect the spectrum of our work year round and in all 50 states.”Every Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) charity that has garnered a GuideStar Platinum level non-profit rating – the highest rating possible, as well as a grant from the National Book Foundation as an essential literacy charity, and an Eric Carle Honors Angel Award.

