Plintron Wins ‘MVNE/A of the Year’ at MVNOs World Congress 2025

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plintron has been named the ‘MVNE/A of the Year’ at the MVNOs World Congress 2025, held in Vienna, Austria. This prestigious award marks the third time in four years that Plintron has been honored as MVNE/A of the Year, reaffirming its reputation as a trusted partner for MVNOs worldwide. Plintron has won the MVNO Awards, MVNOs World Congress for 4 successive yearsPlintron’s recognition reflects its consistent performance in helping MVNOs scale quickly and efficiently. Plintron continues to lead with its cloud-native, 5G-ready infrastructure, supporting MVNOs through all stages—from onboarding and integration to compliance, billing, and advanced analytics. Its 5G-ready infrastructure, AI-powered analytics, and CX tools have helped clients adapt quickly to emerging trends and technologies & contributed to its strong global footprint and partner success.Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of Plintron, stated:“Receiving the ‘MVNE/A of the Year’ award once again is a proud moment for us. It reflects our team’s commitment to telecom innovation and the trust our clients place in our platform. We will continue to enable brands globally to deliver exceptional mobile services through agile and future-ready solutions.”Over the past year, Plintron has achieved several key milestones, including network expansion into new geographies, enhancement of its 5G and eSIM capabilities, and deeper integration of AI to optimize customer lifecycle management. These advancements continue to position Plintron as a driving force behind the success of MVNOs, retail telecom brands, and enterprise mobile offerings.Plintron’s recognition at the MVNOs World Congress 2025 not only honors its technological strength but also its role in driving the next wave of telecom transformation. As digital connectivity becomes increasingly integral to enterprise growth, Plintron is poised to remain at the forefront of the MVNA/MVNE ecosystem.About PlintronPlintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers through mobile connectivity. It is the world’s largest multi-country, end-to-end MVNA/MVNE, operating in over 31 countries and serving clients across six continents. Backed by over 1,000 telecom professionals, Plintron has launched more than 175 MVNOs and activated over 170 million mobile subscribers. The company has received numerous global accolades, including the MVNOs World Congress awards in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, and the Asian Telecom Awards from 2022 through 2025.Visit www.plintron.com

