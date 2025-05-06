Plintron declared Global MVNA/E of the Year at Global Brand Awards 2025

Plintron has won the Global Brand Awards for third sucessive year! It was awarded in 2 categories - “MVNA/E of the Year” Global & “MVNA/E of the Year “ for USA

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plintron has won the Global Brand Awards for the third successive year!. This year Plintron won the Global Brand Awards by being recognised as the “MVNA / E of the Year” Global as well as the “MVNA/E of the Year", USA. GLOBAL BRANDs AWARDS bestowed by Global Brand Magazines, UK, was established with the aim of honoring excellence in performance and rewarding Companies across different sectors. The award honors companies who have performed extraordinarily well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Lifestyle, Automobiles, & Technology. The awards are given to acknowledge key players who strive for excellence & provide a platform for recognition. The award also aims to identify, and create awareness about the significance of exceptional service delivery & reward their performance with the ultimate global Recognition.Subhashree Radhakrishnan , Vice Chairman and Co-founder, Plintron said “ It is gratifying to be acknowledged as the leading MVNA/ E Globally as well as in the United States and is a testament to our constant innovations and adoption of cutting-edge technology:Plintron has been at the forefront of innovations using path-breaking technology and has been one of the pioneers in adopting new technologies including 5G and VoNR. The company offers innovations such as real-time OCS-based postpaid billing, which reduces credit risk, fixed mobile convergence, Customer Engagement Platform and an award-winning Integrated Connectivity Management Platform for IoT. It also leads in enabling 100% digital MVNOs with eSIM technology, QR code based digital onboarding and white labelled selfcare app enabling digital branding.Plintron delivers end-to-end support to brands looking to launch their own mobile services with complete handholding from Plintron. This includes full-stack telco SaaS (BSS, OSS, and NSS), readymade roaming alliances, pre-integrated ETOP channels, wholesale airtime, and regulatory support.Plintron has launched over 175 MVNO brands globally including over 50 MVNO Brands in the USA.About PlintronPlintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the world’s largest multi-country end-to-end MVNA/MVNE, serving clients across six continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries, supported by more than 1000 telecom professionals, Plintron has launched over 175 MVNOs and has activated more than 170 million mobile subscribers. The company has won many global industry awards including MVNO Awards, MVNOs World Congress in 2022, 2023, 2024 and the Asian Telecom Awards in 2022, 2023, 2024 &2025Visit www.plintron.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.