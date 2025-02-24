Plintron wins at Asian Telecom Awards 2025 for fourth successive Year

Plintron, the World’s largest multi-country MVNA / MVNE and digital communications Technology Company, won in two categories at Asian Telecom Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plintron, global leader in telecommunications technology, received accolades from the Asian Telecom Awards 2025 , earning the Cloud Initiative of the Year - India and Technology Innovation of the Year - India recognitions.The Asia Telecom Awards recognises exceptional accomplishments within the telecom industry in the Asia Pacific region. It also highlights the journey of telecom companies that have driven progress and ignited transformative shifts within the sector.This is also the fourth successive year, Plintron has won the Cloud Initiative of the Year category at the Asian Telecom Awards showcasing its excellence in cloud technology.This year Plintron was awarded in the Cloud Initiative category for its cloud-based Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) which was designed to empower Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and aims to enhance customer loyalty and increase revenue. It also strives to improve user engagement by enabling MVNOs/telcos to deliver personalised experiences through personalised communication and strategic promotions.Its key features includes Omni-channel communication , real-time analytics that provides insights into customer behaviour and enables MVNOs/telcos to trigger personalised campaigns in real-time; a flow-builder tool which is for designing customer journey workflows that adapt to individual interactions; automated campaign creation and execution; unified dashboards that offer a comprehensive view of campaign performance across all communication channels.To address the challenge of high international roaming charges that hinders communication abroad, Plintron’s product development team has created a cloud-based solution that significantly reduces international roaming costs. This patented technology clinched Plintron the Technology Innovation of the Year AwardPlintron's new solution addresses the challenges faced by roaming subscribers, such as high service costs and complex routing processes associated with traditional roaming methods.Those who primarily benefit from this solution include business travellers, tourists who frequently travel abroad, mobile network operators, and platform providers.Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, Plintron Group said “We are proud to win the Asian Telecom Awards again this year! The Customer Engagement Platform drives customer engagement and revenue growth, with targeted promotions and integrates Customer Value Management features like usage-based recommendations, sophisticated user segmentation, real-time analytics, and automated campaign management “She added “By lowering roaming costs, Plintron’s Cloud-Switch technology benefits tourists and business travellers”About PlintronPlintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World’s largest Multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 175+ MVNOs / OMVs, and over 170 million mobile subscribers. It partners with more than 40+ premier MNOs worldwide. Plintron has won numerous international industry awards including MVNO Awards 2022, 2023, and 2024 www.plintron.com

