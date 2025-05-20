Prevalon to Exhibit at Cleanpower 2025, Showcasing Scalable Energy Storage Solutions

HEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prevalon , a leading provider of advanced energy storage solutions, will exhibit this week at ACP Cleanpower 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. A 2024 spin-off from Mitsubishi Power Americas, Prevalon has rapidly become a trusted partner to utilities, developers, and independent power producers (IPPs) across the Americas. At Cleanpower, the company will focus on strengthening relationships, growing visibility, and spotlighting its flagship technologies.“ACP is a critical platform for us to connect with the industry,” said Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon. “We’re growing quickly, actively delivering across the Americas, and focused on helping our customers meet energy demand with safe, flexible, and future-ready storage.”Prevalon will showcase its HD5™ Platform , a modular AC battery system designed for high energy density, robust safety, built-in cybersecurity, and adaptability across diverse use cases. From utility-scale deployments to microgrids and data centers, HD5 streamlines project delivery, maximizes uptime, and supports long-term reliability.Also featured is insightOS™ , Prevalon’s proprietary energy management system. Built on a modern SCADA foundation, insightOS provides real-time operational intelligence and fleet-wide optimization—enabling precise control, dependable performance, and improved system visibility.“We’re excited to be at Cleanpower 2025 to amplify Prevalon’s momentum and connect with the market,” said Rob Garay, Head of Marketing and Communications. “This is a moment to show not just who we are—but the value we deliver.”“We’ve built a reputation for execution and technical depth—and now we’re leaning in,” added Cornell. “If you're looking for a partner who understands energy storage, inside and out, Prevalon is here.”As global energy policy evolves and tariff structures shift, Prevalon remains focused on helping customers navigate complexity.“With a diversified global supply chain, Prevalon enables partners to capitalize on incentives while mitigating trade risk and delivery uncertainty,” said Michael McManus, Chief Strategy Officer. “We’re here to help our customers stay ahead of change.”Visit Prevalon at Booth #2168 during Cleanpower 2025 to meet the team, explore the latest innovations, and learn how Prevalon is helping shape the future of energy storage.# # #About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. Prevalon™ Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With over 30 projects and 4 GWh of utility-scale global battery energy storage deployed, Prevalon delivers end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solutions that ensure performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

