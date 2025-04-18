Prevalon Energy Successfully Completes Large-Scale Fire Testing for Advanced Energy Storage Systems

Prevalon Energy Validates Fire Safety of HD5™ Platform in Full-Scale Test

The successful completion of this rigorous testing validates our design approach and provides our customers with confidence in the robustness of our solutions.” — Alejandro Schnakofsky, Chief Technical Officer at Prevalon Energy

HEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prevalon Energy, a leader in advanced energy storage solutions, has successfully completed Large-Scale Fire Testing (LSFT) of its HD5™ energy storage enclosure—demonstrating robust fire containment under extreme conditions.The test, conducted at a certified facility in accordance with CSA TS-800, simulated a thermal runaway event in a fully functional HD5™ unit. Four enclosures were configured in a standard back-to-back, side-to-side arrangement. The initiating unit was subjected to aggressive conditions to ensure full thermal propagation. Results confirmed that the fire was fully contained within the initiating unit, with no impact on adjacent enclosures and all battery modules remaining below critical thermal thresholds."Ensuring the safety and reliability of our energy storage systems is paramount," said Alejandro Schnakofsky, Chief Technical Officer at Prevalon Energy. "The successful completion of this rigorous testing validates our design approach and provides our customers with confidence in the robustness of our solutions."The HD5™ Platform includes integrated fire mitigation technologies—enhanced thermal barriers and strategic component layout—designed to isolate and contain thermal events. These systems align with the latest UL and NFPA safety standards, keeping customers ahead of evolving compliance requirements.“Safety and reliability are critical for energy storage,” said Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon Energy. “The completion of this Large-Scale Fire Test is a true testament to the dedication of our team in delivering not only cutting-edge technology but also peace of mind to our customers.”Prevalon is also tackling another key challenge: acoustics. The company is developing low-noise solutions to meet strict community sound regulations—making the HD5™ not just safer, but quieter and more adaptable to urban and suburban environments.This milestone was achieved in partnership with one of Prevalon's contract manufacturers, Clou, reinforcing our commitment to high-quality production and rigorous testing. It reflects Prevalon Energy’s dedication to continuous improvement and our proactive approach to exceeding evolving safety and environmental standards in energy storage.# # #

Advancing Battery Safety: Large-Scale Fire Testing for Energy Storage Systems

