Prevalon Energy Unveils insightOS™: The Future of Energy Storage Management

Prevalon's insightOS™ rack open Prevalon's insightOS™ rack

insightOS™: Secure, Intelligent, and Optimized for the Future of Energy Storage

insightOS™ represents a major leap forward in energy management technology,” — Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon Energy

HEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prevalon Energy unveils insightOS™—an advanced Energy Management System (EMS) engineered for unmatched precision and reliability. Designed and built in the United States, insightOS™ meets the highest standards in engineering, manufacturing, security, and performance, reinforcing Prevalon’s commitment to world-class energy storage solutions.Seamlessly integrated with the HD5™ Platform , including the HD5 | Data Center and HD5 | Microgrid, insightOS™ provides a unified, intelligent approach to energy management, enabling seamless operation across diverse applications. Its real-time energy optimization, intelligent grid mode transitions, and black start capabilities enhance system performance, resilience, reliability, and efficiency across diverse applications.“insightOS™ represents a major leap forward in energy management technology,” said Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon Energy. “With its U.S.-made design, we ensure our customers receive a best-in-class, highly secure EMS solution. insightOS™ provides operators with unparalleled control and insights, improving operational efficiency and reliability at every level.”Engineered for intuitive operation, insightOS™ features a user-friendly interface that simplifies system monitoring, adjustment, and optimization. Operators gain real-time visibility into energy storage assets, leveraging advanced analytics and smart data management to drive proactive decision-making and peak performance.Security remains a cornerstone of insightOS™, with advanced cybersecurity protocols safeguarding critical infrastructure against evolving digital cyber threats. Prevalon Energy’s IEC 62443-5-1 certification further validates the platform’s robust security architecture, ensuring compliance with global industry standards.By seamlessly integrating insightOS™ with the HD5™ Platform, Prevalon Energy delivers a comprehensive, future ready energy storage solution that maximizes efficiency, streamlines operations, and reduces operational costs – whether deployed in large-scale data centers, microgrids, or other mission-critical applications.As the energy storage landscape evolves, insightOS™ is poised to set a new benchmark for smart, secure, and efficient energy management---, empowering businesses to navigate the future with confidence while building a more resilient and sustainable energy ecosystem.# # #About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. Prevalon™ Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With over 30 projects and 4 GWh of utility-scale global battery energy storage deployed, Prevalon delivers end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solutions that ensure performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Introducing insightOS™, Prevalon's Energy Management System

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.