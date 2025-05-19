OpenDNA Secures Exclusive License to Polygenic Technology for Personalized Diabetes Treatment from Cleveland Clinic

OpenDNA Secures Exclusive License Agreement to Commercialize Advanced Polygenic Technology for Personalized Diabetes Treatment Developed at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenDNA and Cleveland Clinic Innovations have completed an exclusive license agreement to commercialize Cleveland Clinic’s cutting-edge polygenic technology, which helps identify patients who could benefit most from intensive diabetes treatment. This technology, initially published in the American Diabetes Association journal Diabetes Care ( https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33863751/ ), represents a significant step forward in precision medicine for diabetes care.The exclusive license agreement between OpenDNA and Cleveland Clinic will allow for the integration of Cleveland Clinic's technology into OpenDNA's polygenic analysis platform. This collaboration will validate the technology for commercial use, enhancing OpenDNA's polygenic scoring capabilities. The expanded platform will, with a single genetic test, assess risks for cardiometabolic diseases and cancers, and newly identify patients likely to benefit from intensive diabetes therapy.“We are honored to collaborate with Cleveland Clinic on this highly important technology, bringing improved care solutions to patients with type 2 diabetes,” said Eran Feldhay, CEO of OpenDNA.“This agreement represents a step forward in enabling personalized care for patients with complex conditions like diabetes,” said Daniel Rotroff, PhD, Director of the Center for Quantitative Metabolic Research at Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Rotroff has an equity interest in OpenDNA.This collaboration marks a notable advancement in the application of genetics in healthcare, enabling personalized treatment approaches that are expected to drive better health outcomes for patients worldwide.About OpenDNAOpenDNA is a global leader in polygenic risk scoring and AI based genetic analysis, dedicated to advancing precision medicine through the power of genomics. The company’s platform leverages state-of-the-art polygenic technology to provide comprehensive genetic risk assessments across a spectrum of health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, cancer, and other chronic conditions. OpenDNA’s mission is to empower healthcare providers and patients by offering actionable insights that drive personalized treatment and preventive care strategies.The OpenDNA platform integrates genetic, clinical, and lifestyle data to provide healthcare professionals with a holistic view of a patient’s health risks. With capabilities in both research and clinical applications, OpenDNA is at the forefront of translating complex genetic data into clear, actionable solutions for healthcare. OpenDNA collaborates with leading academic and healthcare institutions worldwide to validate and expand the use of polygenic risk scores, helping to bring the benefits of genomics to everyday healthcare settings.

