Rome Without the Crowds: Alternative Strategy to Touring the Eternal City

Patty Civalleri, Author-Speaker-Historian Three popular Italy travel books for more curious travel - by Patty Civalleri On most days, heavy crowds inundate the top-ten sites including the beautiful Trevi Fountain.

Discover Rome's Rich Layers of History Hiding in Plain Sight with this Bold New Travel Methodology

Rome has done a marvelous job of excavating and preserving hundreds of sites that are virtually empty because visitors don't know how to find them.” — Patty Civalleri

ROME, ROME, ITALY, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed American author Patty Civalleri returns to Rome next week with a fresh perspective on cultural tourism—one that aligns perfectly with Italy’s growing emphasis on sustainable, high-quality travel to Rome. Her award-winning books have inspired thousands of intellectually curious visitors to bypass the crowds and engage with Italian cities on a deeper, more meaningful level.Now in Rome for a multi-week stay (May 24 – June 10), Civalleri is actively meeting with local tourism leaders, cultural preservationists, historians, and media outlets to explore collaboration opportunities that support Italy’s evolving tourism strategy. With a reputation for making complex history accessible and exciting, she highlights hidden gems, forgotten legends, and overlooked archaeological wonders—elements that resonate strongly with travelers seeking more than just selfies at the Colosseum.The newest edition of her best-selling guidebook ROME: Keys to the Ancient City will be released later this year, featuring updates on newly opened sites and fresh storytelling designed to immerse travelers in Rome’s layered history. Civalleri’s books are already beloved by an audience that includes seasoned travelers over 50, boutique tour operators, and travel agents committed to offering personalized, enriching experiences.Tucked inside each of her books is a card that she calls "SpiniCity". This clever travel tool enables visitors to easily find over 100 sites in the city, to always know what sites are all around them (no matter where they are standing), and to maintain their own personal level of independence at all times.This fresh approach also provides an easy solution to a common question that many major destination cities ask themselves: How to get visitors to spread out past the top 10 sites? Even though many visitors to Rome are repeat visitors, most often they visit the same top sites because they aren't sure how to easily find more sites. This causes multiple issues such as severe over-crowding, exorbitant site maintenance costs, and uneven distribution of tourist revenue throughout the city. SpiniCity is a clever and inexpensive answer to this question.Civalleri feels that Rome has much more to offer, culturally speaking, than just a few sites. "A fantastic 2,700+ year-old culture like Rome has left behind more than a small handful of sites," stated Civalleri. "The city has done a marvelous job of excavating and preserving hundreds of sites that are virtually empty because visitors don't know how to find them." Her book "ROME Keys to the Ancient" acts as a 300-page 'brochure' that makes travelers aware of hundreds sites. Additionally, it enables Rome's visitors to always know what sites are nearby at all times, and what sites are on their current walking path around the city.“Italy’s heritage is one of the world’s greatest gifts, but today’s travelers are looking for more than monuments—they want meaning,” says Civalleri. “By working together with local stakeholders, we can guide tourism toward experiences that honor the past while elevating the present.”In addition to her research and meetings, Civalleri is offering a limited number of speaking engagements, media interviews, and private “Hour with the Author” sessions for event professionals and VIP travel groups during her stay. These live educational sessions have become popular with travel professionals looking to add extra value—and excitement—to their Italy-bound itineraries.About Patty CivalleriPatty Civalleri is the author of a best-selling series of Italy travel books including ROME: Keys to the Ancient City, VENICE: Keys to the City, and FLORENCE: Gems & Giants. With a 17-year background on the Directors' Council of the Cotsen Institute of Archaeology at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA), and Renaissance Art history, she has been featured on national media and has earned over a dozen international book awards. Civalleri’s work contributes to the preservation of cultural heritage while making it engaging for modern travelers.Media Inquiries & Speaking Engagements:To request an interview, partnership meeting, or a private session with Patty Civalleri during her Rome visit, please contact: Sofia Hope via email1TakePress@gmail.comAvailability: May 24 – June 10, 2025Location: Rome, ItalyContact: Sofia HopeEmail: 1TakePress@gmail.comWebsite: www.pattycivalleri.com ###

