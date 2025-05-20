QCT Announces Support for AMD Instinct™ MI350 Series GPUs and Platforms at COMPUTEX 2025

Company presents QuantaGrid servers with AMD compatibility to meet the growing demands of AI

We are thrilled to announce our support for the AMD Instinct MI350 Series GPUs at COMPUTEX 2025. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI and data center solutions.” — Mike Yang, President of QCT

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center and AI solutions, today announced support for AMD Instinct™ MI350 Series GPUs and platforms at COMPUTEX 2025. QCT QuantaGrid server systems will be compatible with these new GPUs to fulfill the increasing demand for AI computing.“We are thrilled to announce our support for the AMD Instinct MI350 Series GPUs at COMPUTEX 2025,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI and data center solutions. Our QuantaGrid servers, now compatible with these advanced GPUs, are designed to meet the growing demands of AI computing, ensuring our customers stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape.”Looking ahead, the next-generation AMD Instinct MI350 Series GPUs and platforms, built on the AMD CDNA 4 architecture, are set for release in Q3. Featuring an advanced 3nm process technology, they will support FP4 and FP6 AI data types while offering up to 288GB of HBM3E memory. They will also remain compatible with the universal baseboard (UBB) server design for OCP Accelerator Module (OAM) specifications to ensure seamless integration and scalability of these new GPUs.QCT's existing QuantaGrid servers that already leverage the latest 5th Gen and 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors will be on-site during COMPUTEX. QCT designed these QuantaGrid systems to accommodate the higher thermal requirements of single socket and dual socket AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors, which enable up to 192 cores per CPU with up to 500W thermal design power (TDP).At COMPUTEX 2025, QCT will have their latest QuantaGrid servers including four systems built for AI and HPC workloads that support the latest AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors as the host processor, two of which can support the AMD Instinct MI350 Series GPUs:• QuantaGrid D75T-7U: Powered by dual AMD EPYC 9004/9005 processors and eight AMD Instinct MI350 Series GPUs on a single baseboard, this server is designed to deliver optimized performance for AI training with integrated AMD ROCm™ software, which leverages open standards connectivity to support demanding workloads. It also supports previous generation AMD Instinct MI325X GPUs.• QuantaGrid D75M-5U: Powered by dual AMD EPYC 9004/9005 processors and support for eight AMD Instinct MI350 GPUs on a single baseboard, this server is a balanced and cost-effective solution for AI-focused environments. It is built on the AMD Zen architecture, features liquid cooling capabilities and delivers impressive performance and energy efficiency for a wide range of workloads, making it an adaptable choice for enterprises with evolving AI workload demands. It also supports previous generation AMD Instinct MI325X GPUs.• QuantaGrid D44N-1U: Powered by dual AMD EPYC 9004/9005 processors with up to 192 cores per CPU within a 1U2P form factor to meet high density HPC needs. This advanced solution supports 500W TDP AMD 9005 Series processors with both air-cooling and liquid-cooling options and features up to three single-width GPU accelerators to support cloud, enterprise, AI, HPC, networking, and IoT workloads.• QuantaGrid S44NL-1U: A single socket server supporting the latest AMD EPYC 9004/9005 Series processors with up to 192 cores and 500W TDP in a 1U1P form factor with air-cooling and liquid-cooling options. This cost-efficient server features scalable expansion options with up to five PCIe 5.0 expansion slots and three single-width GPUs for cloud, enterprise, AI, HPC, networking, and IoT workloads.Those in attendance at COMPUTEX 2025 between May 20th to 23rd are welcome to visit QCT at Booth G0042, on the 3rd floor of Hall 1, Nangang Exhibition Center, or visit QCT’s AMD product page AMD, the AMD logo, AMD Instinct, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters. www.qct.io

