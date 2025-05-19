QCT Brings Extensive Line-up of NVIDIA-Accelerated Infrastructure to COMPUTEX 2025

QCT showcases next-gen NVIDIA-powered solutions for the new era of AI

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, is making waves at COMPUTEX 2025 with an extensive product portfolio supporting state-of-the-art NVIDIA technologies to advance generative, agentic and physical AI. From May 20th to May 23rd, QCT will be featuring all new upcoming accelerated computing technologies at the QCT booth alongside the rack-scale NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 , QCT QoolRack Sidecar, QCT AI POD solutions and digital twin.“QCT works closely with NVIDIA to push the boundaries of AI,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “At COMPUTEX 2025 we are showcasing a large lineup of accelerated computing systems and integrated solutions that showcases our dedication to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that leverage NVIDIA’s latest technologies. We are excited to present our latest advancements and look forward to driving the future of AI together.”“AI is transforming every industry, driving demand for scalable, secure infrastructure for physical and agentic AI applications,” said Chris Marriott, vice president of Enterprise Platforms at NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and QCT are helping enterprises build AI factories with accelerated computing and software for unprecedented productivity and efficiency.”QCT showcase highlights at COMPUTEX 2025 featuring NVIDIA technologies:● QuantaGrid Servers supporting the latest NVIDIA platforms: Based on the NVIDIA HGX platform, QCT’s latest QuantaGrid servers include the air-cooled QuantaGrid D75H-10U and the liquid-cooled QuantaGrid D75L-2U, two new NVIDIA HGX B300 systems offering ultimate flexibility and performance for AI/HPC computing needs. For servers based on the NVIDIA MGX platform, the QuantaGrid D75E-4U RTX PRO server that supports the universal NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU and NVIDIA H200 NVL to deliver versatile acceleration for AI and HPC workloads of all sizes, making it ideal for enterprises seeking low-power, air-cooled enterprise rack designs.● NVIDIA GB300 NVL72: QCT delivers the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack equipped with QuantaGrid D75U-1U, designed to support the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip. Featuring four NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs and two NVIDIA Grace CPUs, it delivers 1.5x boost in AI compute FLOPS compared to GB200 NVL72. This advanced setup incorporates four NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs, each offering 800 Gb/s of network connectivity and an NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU, enabling secure cloud multi-tenancy, accelerated data access, and real-time threat detection. With NVIDIA NVLink Switch technology, 72 GPUs seamlessly integrate into a single colossal GPU. Fully liquid-cooled, this rack-scale platform is purpose-built for the age of AI reasoning, delivering optimal performance for test-time scaling and inference workloads● QCT QoolRack Sidecar Liquid Cooling Solution: An advanced liquid-to-air cooling solution designed to meet the high thermal demands of next-generation AI infrastructure. It is fully compatible with the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack and NVIDIA HGX 8-GPU accelerated rack delivered by QCT. The QoolRack Sidecar provides robust and reliable cooling performance. It can also be seamlessly integrated into existing air-cooled data centers without any infrastructure modifications. This solution empowers data centers to support high-power AI workloads efficiently, improving power usage effectiveness (PUE) and sustainability, while maintaining a cost-effective path to modern, scalable infrastructure.In addition to hardware systems, QCT will also be demoing QCT AI POD, Enterprise AI Cloud, and 5G solution to enable agentic AI, generative AI and digital twin use cases, all enabled by a variety of NVIDIA technologies to address AI, Cloud and 5G workload needs.● QCT AI POD: Powered by NVIDIA technologies including AI platform and software stack, QCT AI POD is a pre-configured, cluster-level system built to support a broad spectrum of AI workloads. It offers a flexible portfolio of hardware and software components, providing system monitoring, management, and deployment tools, as well as a robust AI development environment — all designed to simplify complex cluster-level system design and accelerate your AI journey.● Enterprise AI Cloud: QCT will demonstrate how customers can accelerate generative AI adoption through VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA running on QCT’s VMware- and NVIDIA-certified hardware. VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA is a joint GenAI platform that enables enterprises to run RAG workflows, fine-tune and customize LLM models, and run inference workloads in their data centers, addressing privacy, choice, cost, performance, and compliance concerns.● Generative AI Use Cases: QCT will demonstrate how AI developers can instantly deploy a generative AI service, such as an LLM-powered chatbot, using NVIDIA NIM on QCT infrastructure. This live demo highlights the speed and ease of provisioning AI workloads, while reflecting how QCT’s optimized infrastructure helps reduce underlying complexity and accelerate time to value. Additionally, we will provide a real-world demonstration to visualize these applications in customer environments, such as a troubleshooting guide and robot control.● Digital Twin: Digital twin applications, powered by QCT GPU servers and NVIDIA Omniverse, , facilitate advanced simulations, leading to smarter, more responsive operations in areas like 5G signal processing, production line efficiency, and robotic arm setup with Techman Robot.To learn more about QCT’s NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructures and AI use case demos at COMPUTEX 2025, visit QCT at Booth G0042, on the 3rd floor of Hall 1, Nangang Exhibition Center, or visit QCT’s NVIDIA product page All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters. www.qct.io

