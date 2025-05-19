Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stage on Day 1 of Mindvalley’s Manifesting Summit LA

Gwyneth Paltrow, Global Thought Leaders, and 15,000+ Attendees Come Together for a Powerful Day of Healing, Growth, and Manifestation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindvalley – the world’s most powerful life transformation platform with a global community of changemakers kicked off Day 1 of the Manifesting Summit LA with a powerful lineup of world-renowned speakers and immersive experiences, welcoming thousands of participants from around the world to LA Center Studios.More than just an event, the Manifesting Summit is part of a larger movement: bringing mindfulness, healing, and unity to Hollywood, a city that has faced emotional stress and wildfires. In a time where the world is craving more clarity and compassion, Mindvalley is planting the seeds of hope, equality, and conscious living.Highlights from Day 1:•Opening Keynote by Vishen LakhianiMindvalley’s founder opened the summit with an energetic talk on how to “get lucky” in life and work by bending reality through alignment, belief, and action. He shared personal stories and strategies drawn from his Silva Method teachings and his own entrepreneurial journey.•Roxie Nafousi: 7 Steps to Living Your Best LifeBestselling author and global manifestation coach Roxie Nafousi lit up the stage with her now-viral 7-step framework to overcome self-doubt and unlock one’s full potential, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd.•Sonia Choquette: Intuition as a Manifestation SuperpowerCelebrated intuitive guide Sonia Choquette led a transformational session on how to trust and awaken one’s inner wisdom to manifest miracles.•Regan Hillyer: Reality AlchemyOne of the world’s leading voices in manifestation, Regan Hillyer shared her framework for “Reality Alchemy,” guiding participants through the art of becoming what they call in.•Manifesting Reinvented: Fireside Chat with Gwyneth PaltrowThe day’s most anticipated moment featured a deeply personal conversation between Gwyneth Paltrow and Vishen Lakhiani. The Oscar-winning actress and founder of Goop shared her personal journey with manifestation, speaking on how she integrates mindfulness, self-worth, and intuition into her business and personal life.•Embodiment & Energy Sessions with Lee HoldenQi Gong master Lee Holden led attendees in powerful breathwork and movement sessions designed to help embody intentions, regulate energy, and activate the body’s natural ability to manifest.Vishen Lakhiani shared his reflections on the day, stating “Day 1 of the Manifesting Summit LA has been incredibly special. It’s inspiring to see so many people come together with a shared intention to grow, transform, and take control of their lives in a meaningful way”.The evening concluded with a glamorous red-carpet gala, held under the stars in true Hollywood style. The red carpet shimmered with transformational icons as Gwyneth Paltrow, Vishen Lakhiani, Roxie Nafousi, Sonia Choquette, Regan Hillyer, Lee Holden and etc… made their entrance greeted by press and industry leaders.Coming Up: Day 2 – Quantum Breakthroughs & Deep TransformationThe summit continues with groundbreaking sessions from:•Dr. Joe Dispenza: Guiding a powerful coherence activation between mind, heart, and body.•Regan Hillyer, John Lee, David Ghiyam, and Anodea Judith: Offering masterclasses on wealth energetics, spiritual technology, and embodied leadership.•Anodea Judith: Closing the summit with a transformative embodiment experience for in-person guests.For more information, please visit mindvalley.com/summit/manifesting.ABOUT MINDVALLEYMindvalley is the world's premier transformation platform, committed to empowering individuals to unlock their greatest potential. The platform's mission encompasses a broad spectrum of personal growth areas, including longevity, wellness, peak performance, and spirituality. By offering innovative and cutting-edge programs designed by the world's leading experts, Mindvalley fosters a more conscious and connected global community. Mindvalley's pioneering learning platform, "Quest," redefines education by integrating advanced technology, captivating storytelling, exceptional educators, and dynamic community engagement, resulting in five times better outcomes in human transformation. With a presence in over 195 countries and a thriving community of 25 million passionate learners, Mindvalley is at the forefront of personal development, with impact amplified through diverse channels, including Mindvalley Talks, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

