Padel Star Chris Da Cruz Makes US Debut at High-Profile Las Vegas Open

Chris Las Vegas Open U.S. debut

A1 Padel Tour regular Chris Da Cruz recently made his first appearance on the US padel scene at the highly anticipated Las Vegas Open a USPA 2000 major.

Playing in the Las Vegas Open was an incredible experience. The energy and passion for padel in the US are palpable, and I was impressed by the level of competition.” — Chris da Cruz

CAPE TOWN, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris Da Cruz, a well-known name on the international A1 Padel Tour, faced a challenging draw in the first round, being seeded against the previous year's champions and current US Number 1 pairing of Juan Manuel "Guga" Vazquez and Jose Carlos Gaspar. Despite the difficult matchup, Da Cruz put up a commendable performance, resulting in a narrow loss.In the consolation draw, Da Cruz teamed up with Massi Musi, the current number one ranked junior player in the USA, achieving a good showing and demonstrating his adaptability and collaborative spirit on the court.The Las Vegas Open saw young superstars Vinny Di Francesco and Ivo Andenmatten claim victory in the men's category, while Jordana Lujan and Gianinna Minieri secured the win in the women's division.Chris Da Cruz expressed his excitement about his first foray into the US padel scene:“Playing in the Las Vegas Open was an incredible experience. The energy and passion for padel in the US are palpable, and I was impressed by the level of competition. Though we faced a tough draw in the first round, I relished the opportunity to play alongside up-and-coming junior player Massi Musi and look forward to returning to the States for future tournaments.”Chris Da Cruz's appearance at the Las Vegas Open marks a significant step for him as he continues to explore opportunities in the rapidly growing US padel market.About Chris Da Cruz:Chris Da Cruz is an internationally recognized padel player with a strong presence on the A1 Padel Tour. Known for his skill, sportsmanship, and leadership in the sport, Da Cruz is dedicated to promoting padel’s growth on a global scale.About Las Vegas Open:The Las Vegas Open is one of the United States' premier padel tournaments, attracting top players from around the world. The tournament is known for its high-profile status and dedication to showcasing the sport's best talent.

