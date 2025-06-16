P1 Padel Becomes the First Registered Padel Franchise Brand in the United States

P1 Padel Franchise

The official registration of its Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) took place on February 14, 2025.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- P1 Padel , the visionary new concept redefining racket sports in the U.S., proudly opened its flagship club in Las Vegas on June 1, 2023. Building on this success, the company announced its franchising intentions in summer 2024, offering opportunities to qualified investors. This initial launch was followed by the official registration of its Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) on February 14, 2025.Founded by Simon Davison, the entrepreneur behind Escapology—the world’s largest and most successful escape room franchise with over 100 locations globally—P1 Padel is positioned to lead the next major movement in the American sports and leisure industry.“Padel is exploding worldwide, and we saw the opportunity early,” said Simon Davison, Founder of P1 Padel. “Just as Escapology transformed the escape game industry into a scalable, premium franchise model, we’re now doing the same with padel—offering franchisees a turnkey opportunity to grow in a fast-expanding market.”Well invested and backed by a team of 30+ high-profile business and sporting professionals, P1 Padel combines cutting-edge court infrastructure, world-class customer experience, and proven operational systems to deliver a franchise opportunity that appeals to both investors and passionate sport lovers.About P1 PadelP1 Padel is the first registered padel franchise brand in the United States, founded by Simon Davison, the franchising expert behind Escapology—the leading escape room franchise globally. With a flagship location launched in 2023 and an FDD issued in 2025, P1 Padel offers a premium, scalable, and future-ready model for entrepreneurs looking to grow padel in the U.S.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.