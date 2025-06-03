P1 Padel Breaks Ground as America’s First Padel Franchise Business

P1 Padel Franchise

NV, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- P1 Padel, the USA’s premier destination for the booming sport of padel, has officially launched the first-ever padel franchise model in the United States, offering entrepreneurs a chance to serve up success in one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.Founded by franchise powerhouses Simon and Gigi Davison—the visionary team behind Escapology, the world’s largest escape room franchise—P1 Padel brings world-class facilities, coaching, and community-driven programming to padel enthusiasts nationwide. With a flagship club already thriving in Las Vegas, the company is now actively awarding franchise territories across the country.“We’ve built global franchises before, and we know how to win,” said Simon Davison, CEO of P1 Padel. “Padel is the sport of the future—and P1 Padel is the brand to lead it.”Padel, a mix of tennis and squash, is seeing explosive popularity in the U.S. with projections estimating a $5 billion domestic market by 2025. P1 Padel is the first U.S.-based company to package this momentum into a proven, scalable franchise opportunity—supported by elite branding, professional systems, and an award-winning operations team.What Makes P1 Padel Different?First U.S. padel franchise opportunityBuilt by the Escapology founders—100+ franchises and countingTurnkey support: site selection, training, design, marketing & morePremium brand, elite coaching, and vibrant padel communitiesWith unmatched expertise in launching and scaling franchise networks, P1 Padel is positioned to shape the future of the U.S. padel scene.Interested entrepreneurs can learn more at www.p1padel.com/franchise

