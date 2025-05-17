Berlin Barracks / Multiple Offenders
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 2A34003182
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 05/17/2025 at 04:44 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jesse Holloway
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jackson Byrd
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At approximately 04:44 AM on May 17, 2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight in the town of Williamstown, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with all parties involved and conducted an on-scene investigation. As a result of the investigation, Jesse Holloway (40) was found to have committed the offenses of Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief. Holloway was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on July 9, 2025, at 8:30 AM.
Further investigation revealed that Jackson Byrd (18) committed the offenses of Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Mischief. Byrd was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division, on June 4, 2025, at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2025 at 0830 hours / 06/04/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Holloway (Not Available) / Byrd (Available)
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
