Senate Bill 708 Printer's Number 807
PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - (a) Rules and regulations.--The Attorney General, in
consultation with the department, shall adopt and promulgate
rules and regulations as may be necessary to carry out and
enfor ce th is chapter. The Attorney General and the department
shall ensure that the rules and regulations of the Office of
Attorney General and the department are not in conflict.
(b) Agency cooperation.--
(1) T he department, the Department of Aging, the
Department of Human Services and the Insurance Department
shall assist the Attorney General in reviewing the proposed
agreement and transaction, if requested, and shall promptly
comply with any request for testimony or information.
(2) The Attorney General may share information with the
Insurance Department as may be permissibly necessary and
appropriate for the Insurance Department to concurrently
review a proposed transaction under Article XIV of the act of
May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance
Company Law of 1921. Documents provided by the Attorney
General to the Insurance Department under this paragraph
shall be treated as confidential and are not public records
subject to inspection and copying under the act of February
14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law.
Section 808-D. Nonapplicability.
This chapter does not apply to a physician or psychiatric
practice, whether a sole proprietorship, partnership, foundation
or corporate entity of any kind.
Section 809-D. Expiration.
This act shall expire four years after the effective date of
this section.
Section 810-D. Study and report by Health Care Cost Containment
