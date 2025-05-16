Senate Bill 708 Printer's Number 807

PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - (a) Rules and regulations.--The Attorney General, in

consultation with the department, shall adopt and promulgate

rules and regulations as may be necessary to carry out and

enfor ce th is chapter. The Attorney General and the department

shall ensure that the rules and regulations of the Office of

Attorney General and the department are not in conflict.

(b) Agency cooperation.--

(1) T he department, the Department of Aging, the

Department of Human Services and the Insurance Department

shall assist the Attorney General in reviewing the proposed

agreement and transaction, if requested, and shall promptly

comply with any request for testimony or information.

(2) The Attorney General may share information with the

Insurance Department as may be permissibly necessary and

appropriate for the Insurance Department to concurrently

review a proposed transaction under Article XIV of the act of

May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance

Company Law of 1921. Documents provided by the Attorney

General to the Insurance Department under this paragraph

shall be treated as confidential and are not public records

subject to inspection and copying under the act of February

14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law.

Section 808-D. Nonapplicability.

This chapter does not apply to a physician or psychiatric

practice, whether a sole proprietorship, partnership, foundation

or corporate entity of any kind.

Section 809-D. Expiration.

This act shall expire four years after the effective date of

this section.

Section 810-D. Study and report by Health Care Cost Containment

