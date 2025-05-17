DHS Debunks Fake News Narratives About Law Enforcement During Police Week

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security today released the following facts about Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) recent operations and Customs and Border Protection arrests to set the record straight on misleading news narratives and reporting.

“Even during National Police Week, the media, members of Congress, and sanctuary politicians have demonized ICE and CBP officers who bravely serve their country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Attacks and smears against ICE have resulted in officers facing a 413% increase in assaults. We are setting the facts straight and reassuring America that President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to support ICE and CBP in their efforts to make America safe again.

Debunking the Biggest False News Stories this Week

Delaney Hall Storming was “oversight” by Congressional members

At least three members of Congress, Representatives Robert Menendez, Jr., LaMonica McIver and Bonnie Watson Coleman, claimed that breaking into Delaney Hall was “oversight”—but it is actually trespassing and put ICE officers and detainees at risk.

Video footage shows McIver assaulting an ICE officer.

The allegations made by Newark politicians that Delaney Hall does not have the proper permitting are false. ICE maintains valid permits and inspections for plumbing and electricity and fire codes have been cleared.

ICE maintains valid permits and inspections for plumbing and electricity and fire codes have been cleared. Delaney Hall currently confines murderers, rapists, suspected terrorists and gang members.

There was no need for Congressional members to storm Delaney Hall—they could have just scheduled a tour. ICE will comply with the law and accommodate Members of Congress seeking to tour an ICE detention facility for the purpose of conducting oversight.

Safety, security, and good order are always primary considerations in a detention facility, and visitors must be properly identified and attired.

Nashville Mayor Smears ICE Enforcement

Mayor Freddie O’Connell and biased news media framed ICE operations in Nashville as “not focused on making us safer.”

In reality, of the 196 illegal aliens ICE arrested, 95 had prior criminal convictions and pending criminal charges and 31 were previously removed individuals who reentered the U.S. illegally, which is a felony offense under federal law.

which is a felony offense under federal law. The successful operation resulted in the arrests of an MS-13 affiliate, a murderer, sex offenders, and illegal aliens convicted of assault.

ICE’s Hawaii Operation focused on “coffee farmers”

Completely leaving out the facts and rap sheets of criminals arrested, the New York Times peddled a misleading narrative about ICE’s operation in Hawaii targeted criminal illegal aliens.

The operation resulted in the arrest of illegal aliens charged with kidnapping, assault, firearms offenses, drug offenses and theft.

Yamal Said, Lord Buffalo drummer, detained by border officials at airport

Yamal Said is a Mexican national and lawful U.S. permanent resident.

Yamal Said had a warrant for his arrest after violating a restraining order at least TWICE.

When he was attempting to leave the U.S., he was apprehended by CBP and has been turned over to local law enforcement.

If you come to our country and break our laws, you will be arrested.

Boston ICE agents arrest mother in front of her daughters

What the media failed to report is the target of this ICE operation was a violent criminal illegal alien, Ferreira de Oliveira. She was arrested by local police for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery of a pregnant victim .

She was arrested by local police for . District Councilor for the City of Worcester Haxhiaj pulled a political stunt and incited chaos by trying to obstruct law enforcement . ICE officers and local police regained control of the situation and ICE arrested Ferreira de Oliveira .

. ICE officers and local police . The previous administration’s open border policies allowed this criminal to illegally enter our country in August of 2022. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem this criminal is off our streets.

Lies for likes: Influencer claims he was targeted for "political beliefs"

Claims that Hasan Piker’s political beliefs triggered a CBP inspection are baseless .

. CBP officers follow the law, not agendas. Upon entering the country, this individual was referred for further inspection—a routine, lawful process that occurs daily, and can apply to any traveler.

Once his inspection was complete, he was promptly released.

###