Mad About Marketing Consulting Expands to Vietnam with Strategic New Leadership

Mad About Marketing Consulting Expansion into Vietnam

Mad About Marketing Consulting today announced the opening of its new Vietnam representative office in Ho Chi Minh.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mad About Marketing Consulting today announced the opening of its new Vietnam representative office, marking a significant milestone in the company's regional expansion strategy. The new office, located at The Executive Centre, Friendship Tower in Ho Chi Minh City, will officially open on June 1, 2025.The expansion comes during the consultancy's second year of operations, following rapid growth across Southeast Asia, Korea, the Middle East, and Europe. Since its inception in January 2024, the firm has successfully implemented its innovative fractional talent model to serve clients across diverse markets and industries.Specializing in AI-age go-to-market transformations, Mad About Marketing Consulting leverages its extensive leadership experience from Asia's largest companies to help C-suite executives navigate complex transformation initiatives—bridging technological innovation with human dynamics and cultural nuance."Vietnam represents a strategic cornerstone in our expansion plans," said Dr. Jaslyin Qiyu, Founder and Managing Director of Mad About Marketing Consulting. "Our client conversations consistently highlight Vietnam as a vital market for innovation, growth, and talent acquisition. Having worked across multiple Asian markets, I've observed firsthand that success in Vietnam demands genuine appreciation for local language, business customs, and cultural context. This office establishment reflects our commitment to embedding ourselves within the local business ecosystem rather than attempting to serve it from afar."Leading the Vietnam operation will be Ngoc Nguyen, newly appointed as Vietnam Country Lead. With over 12 years of comprehensive marketing experience spanning B2C and B2B sectors, Nguyen brings proven expertise in corporate branding, strategic marketing, consumer insights, and multi-channel campaign execution. Her diverse industry background includes successful tenures with ME Group Asia, s6k Labs, and Worldpanel by Kantar Vietnam."Vietnam's dynamic business landscape presents unique opportunities for companies seeking transformational growth," said Ngoc Nguyen, Vietnam Country Lead at Mad About Marketing Consulting. "Our fractional talent model addresses a critical market gap by providing businesses access to specialized marketing expertise without the overhead costs of traditional consulting arrangements. I'm excited to leverage my experience across multiple industries to help both local companies expand internationally and global brands establish meaningful connections within Vietnam."Ngoc and Dr. Qiyu previously collaborated at Kantar in 2018, where Ngoc supported marketing transformation initiatives led by Dr. Qiyu, who served as Asia Regional CMO at the time.In conjunction with the launch, the firm is equally pleased to announce their partnership with ICTS DX, based in Hanoi, Vietnam, specializing in SEO-friendly website design, development and technology integration.To mark the launch and demonstrate commitment to the Vietnam business community, Mad About Marketing Consulting is offering a complimentary course: "B2B Services KPIs: Setting B2B Services Business Goals." Registration details are available on the company's website https://www.madaboutmarketingconsulting.com/madaboutmarketingconsultingthoughts/b2bkpicourse The new office will serve as a collaborative hub where the team will host clients for strategic consultations, workshops, and planning sessions. Businesses of all sizes—from startups and SMEs to large corporations—are invited to connect with the Vietnam team to explore potential collaborations.

