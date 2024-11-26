Mad About Marketing Consulting Celebrates Double Industry Recognition

Best B2C and B2B Marketing Consultancy in Singapore

Singapore-based boutique consultancy firm specializing in B2B and B2C marketing strategies across APAC, nets two significant industry accolades this month.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mad About Marketing Consulting , a Singapore-based boutique consultancy firm specializing in B2B and B2C marketing strategies across the Asia Pacific region, announces two significant industry accolades received this month.The firm has been named "Best B2C & B2B Marketing Consultancy 2024 - Singapore" in Corporate Vision's Corporate Excellence Awards, recognizing its outstanding contribution to marketing consultancy services. This award acknowledges the firm's unique approach of combining management consultancy with marketing advisory services to deliver transformative solutions for its clients.Adding to this achievement, Dr. (H.C.) Jaslyn Qiyu, Managing Director of Mad About Marketing Consulting, has been honored as one of "Asia's Most Admired Marketing Leaders" by CMO Asia on November 6, 2024. This recognition celebrates her extensive experience in managing regional marketing teams across Asia Pacific and her expertise in brand building, client experience management, and MarTech strategy."These awards reflect our commitment to elevating marketing beyond traditional campaign-centric approaches to serve as a genuine business enabler and sales partner," says Dr. (H.C.) Qiyu. "Our success stems from our focus on building robust partnerships with CMOs and their C-suites, addressing not just marketing strategies but also the crucial elements of people, processes, and platforms."Founded in January 2024, Mad About Marketing Consulting has quickly established itself as a strategic partner for businesses seeking comprehensive marketing transformation. The firm specializes in brand building, content strategy, social media, MarTech implementation, and communications, with a particular emphasis on delivering measurable business outcomes.About Mad About Marketing ConsultingMad About Marketing Consulting is a boutique strategic marketing advisory firm that helps businesses maximize their marketing potential through transformative strategies. Founded by Jaslyin Qiyu, the firm specializes in providing comprehensive marketing advisory services, go-to-market strategies, and market expansion solutions for corporations and SMEs across Asia Pacific.

