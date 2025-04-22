Singapore cybersecurity companies pioneer AI and quantum computing solutions to combat global threats

Singapore is accelerating the development of cybersecurity innovations, not only to protect its own infrastructure but also to address emerging risks globally.

We harness AI to transform governance, risk, and controls—building the CISO stack core. We're proud to bring Singapore innovation that empowers enterprises with AI agents in human teams.” — Mr Pramodh Rai, Cyber Sierra CEO

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cybersecurity landscape is rapidly evolving, with the annual cost of cybercrime projected to reach US$10.5 trillion by 2025, up from US$8 trillion in 20231. This sharp rise underscores the urgent need to address cyber risks, as malicious actors continue to exploit vulnerabilities across industries worldwide. In response, Singapore is accelerating the development of cybersecurity innovations, not only to protect its own infrastructure but also to address emerging risks globally.Three homegrown companies, cloudsineAI, Cyber Sierra and pQCee, are leading this effort with specialized solutions to tackle some of the biggest threats today like GenAI-driven attacks2 and quantum decryption risks. These challenges remain difficult for traditional cybersecurity solutions to address. With 70 to 80 percent of existing tools being one-size-fits-all3, critical gaps in protection remain, leaving organizations vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated threats.These Singapore-based innovators are supported by the US$15 million CyberSG Talent, Innovation, and Growth Collaboration Center, a joint initiative between the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA). By targeting high-impact, niche vulnerabilities, they help organizations worldwide stay ahead of emerging threats while ensuring the safe use of new technologies."Singapore's CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth Collaboration Center, in conjunction with our National Cybersecurity R&D Program, aims to drive key innovations in the global cybersecurity landscape. We support companies developing advanced digital infrastructure protection, strengthening our nation's defenses while empowering collaborative global efforts against a rising tide of cyberattacks, marked by a 30 percent increase in 2024," said Associate Professor Benjamin Tee, Vice President (Ecosystem Building), NUS Enterprise cloudsineAI: Blocking malicious content in GenAI applicationsAs GenAI adoption rapidly increases, so do the risks they pose, from prompt injection to sensitive data leakage. According to the Big Four accounting firm Deloitte, it is expected that GenAI could enable fraud losses to reach $40 billion in the US by 20274. To address these emerging threats, cloudsineAI has launched a new GenAI firewall, built specifically to protect mission-critical GenAI applications. Unlike traditional firewalls that protect against standard network or web application threats, this solution is powered by its unique ShieldPrompt™ multi-layered defense that actively scans both user inputs and AI-generated outputs to prevent the injection and block harmful or sensitive content.The GenAI firewall also complements any AI guardrails to provide an updated threat vector database, contextualized security controls and integration with other security tools such as SIEMs. This innovation ensures that organizations can safely and securely innovate with GenAI while mitigating advanced cyber threats.Cyber Sierra: The AI platform with agentic infrastructure for comprehensive compliance and protectionCyber Sierra's AI platform and agentic infrastructure enables complete protection and compliance. By integrating Cyber Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) as well as Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM), the architecture is built to meet the evolving demands of security and compliance teams. By harnessing intelligent automation and AI agents into human teams, Cyber Sierra is transforming how organizations detect risks, accelerate response times, while maintaining comprehensive compliance.Cyber Sierra is also the first cybersecurity company in Southeast Asia to be recognized as a Sample Vendor in two key categories, Cyber GRC and CCM, in the GartnerHype Cycle for Cyber Risk Management 2024.pQCee: Futureproofing data against quantum threatsSafeQuard by pQCee is a lightweight security tool that protects documents from the growing risks posed by quantum computers. Hackers are already stealing encrypted data today, with plans to decrypt it once powerful quantum computers become available. As this technology advances, sensitive documents stored now could be compromised in the future, making quantum-safe encryption a critical need today.Fully compliant with security standards set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, SafeQuard safeguards the long-term confidentiality of high-value documents, protecting sensitive personal data and proprietary business information well into the quantum future.Debuting Singapore's cybersecurity solutions at the RSA Conference 2025These three cybersecurity companies, along with three others from the CyberSG Talent, Innovation, and Growth Collaboration Center, will showcase their solutions at Singapore's first national pavilion at the RSA Conference 2025 held from 28 April to 1 May 2025 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The pavilion aims to position the country as a strategic gateway to Asia's US$7.5 billion digital economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.