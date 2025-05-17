Royalton Barracks / DUI 2

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2002683

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933





DATE/TIME: 05/16/2025 @ 2321 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / Creek Rd, Bethel

VIOLATION: DUI #2





ACCUSED: Kyle Wright

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Kyle Wright (37). Throughout investigation, Wright was displaying signs of impairment. Wright was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Wright was ultimately released on citation to answer to the above charge.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2025 @ 830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



