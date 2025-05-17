Royalton Barracks / DUI 2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2002683
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/16/2025 @ 2321 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / Creek Rd, Bethel
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Kyle Wright
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Kyle Wright (37). Throughout investigation, Wright was displaying signs of impairment. Wright was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Wright was ultimately released on citation to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2025 @ 830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
