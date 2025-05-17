CBP honors 11 fallen comrades during Valor Memorial ceremony

U.S. Customs and Border Protection hosts the 2025 CBP Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony in Washington, D.C., May 16, 2025. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett



WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) held its annual Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony May 16 at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., to honor the courage and sacrifice of 11 employees who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Today we honored not just the fallen heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty, but the families and friends who carry their memory forward. I encourage all who knew one of these fallen officers, agents, and individuals to continue to talk about the ones you’ve lost and share these stories and memories with their friends and family members,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “These men are examples of the same bravery and selflessness that have defined the American people for centuries, and their commitment to defending our nation will never be forgotten. To the friends and family of the fallen here: we recognize your sacrifice, and we are enterally grateful. Let this ceremony, and the laying of this wreath, serve not as the end of our work of remembering them. Let it be just the beginning.”

From left, Acting Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Pete R. Flores walk past the honor guard at the start of the 2025 CBP Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony in Washington, D.C., May 16, 2025. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett

The ceremony, attended by family members of the fallen as well as hundreds of law enforcement officers from across CBP and other law enforcement agencies, was the final event of a week of activities recognizing National Police Week. The event also included the unveiling of the Valor Memorial Display, which showcases the names and images of all the CBP employees who died in the line of duty. The following names were added for this year’s ceremony:

William A. Daniels, Mounted Inspector, U.S. Customs Service, date of death: June 9, 1885

Robert L. Wood, Mounted Inspector, U.S. Customs Service, date of death: July 31, 1916

Jot Gunter Jones, Mounted Inspector, U.S. Customs Service, date of death: Oct. 1, 1922

Garvis F. Harrell, Patrol Inspector, U.S. Border Patrol, date of death: April 24, 1944

Christopher Luna, Border Patrol Agent, U.S. Border Patrol, date of death: March 8, 2024

Laurencio Gonzalez Jr., Field Technology Officer, Office of Information and Technology, date of death: April 5, 2024

John Dale Leatham, CBP Officer, Office of Field Operations, date of death: May 17, 2024

Jesus Anaya, Border Patrol Agent, U.S. Border Patrol, date of death: May 23, 2024

Jose Martin Rodriguez-Lua Jr., Border Patrol Processing Coordinator, U.S. Border Patrol, date of death: Nov. 1, 2024

Jacob A. Raines, Attorney, Office of Chief Counsel, date of death: Nov. 20, 2024

Jeffrey T. Kanas, Air Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations, date of death: Dec. 16, 2024

CBP's Combined CBP Pipes and Drums Band march during the 2025 CBP Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony in Washington, D.C., May 16, 2025. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett

“It’s within our lengthy history and proud tradition of service that today we honor the passing of these brave men, whose watches were cut so tragically short while serving our nation,” said Acting CBP Commissioner Pete Flores. “The debt we owe them for their service and sacrifice can never be repaid, but their legacy lives on in our officers, agents, specialists, and professional staff across this great nation and the world. So even though they are no longer with us, their memories will remain, resound, and reverberate throughout this sacred space for generations to come.”

Other National Police Week activities included a Blue Mass, a 5K run, a national K-9 memorial service, a police unity tour, a family day for this year’s honorees, a candlelight vigil, the C.O.P.S. National Police Survivor’s Conference, the annual Steve Young National Honor Guard and Pipe Band Competitions, the C.O.P.S. Kids/teen program day, the Celebration Formal Blue Honor Gala, the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service and National Wreath Laying Ceremony, and the Stand Watch for the Fallen.

The Valor Memorial Interactive Display is located near the 14th Street lobby of the Ronald Reagan Building, located on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.