U.S. at 1,024 measles cases

There have been 1,024 confirmed cases of measles across the U.S. so far in 2025, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases have been reported by 30 states, and there have been 14 outbreaks. Most cases (947 of 1,024) are outbreak-associated. The vaccination status of 96% of all cases is classified as “unvaccinated or unknown.” There were 285 confirmed measles cases in 2024.

