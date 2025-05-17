Submit Release
News Search

There were 411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,676 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Multiple Offenders

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4003504

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                            

STATION: Rutland Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101


DATE/TIME: 05/16/2025 at 0048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7


VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Brianna Devoid                                              

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT


VIOLATION: Possession of Depressant/Stimulant/Narcotic

ACCUSED: Adrienne Beayon

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT


VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Jonathan Friday

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police were conducting a stationary patrol on US Route 7 when they observed a vehicle traveling 70mph in a posted 55mph speed zone. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Brianna Devoid (41). Devoid was found to have a criminally suspended license. Further investigation into the stop revealed a passenger, Jonathan Friday (61), had an active in-state arrest warrant. Another passenger, Adrienne Beayon (41) was found to be in possession of a depressant/stimulant/narcotic. Beayon and Devoid were issued citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 6/30/25 at 1000 hours. Jonathan Friday was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division on 5/16/25 at 1230 hours.


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/30/25 at 1000 hours, 5/16/25 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland and Addison Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Multiple Offenders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more