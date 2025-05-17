Rutland Barracks / Multiple Offenders

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4003504

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101





DATE/TIME: 05/16/2025 at 0048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7





VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Brianna Devoid

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT





VIOLATION: Possession of Depressant/Stimulant/Narcotic

ACCUSED: Adrienne Beayon

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT





VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Jonathan Friday

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police were conducting a stationary patrol on US Route 7 when they observed a vehicle traveling 70mph in a posted 55mph speed zone. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Brianna Devoid (41). Devoid was found to have a criminally suspended license. Further investigation into the stop revealed a passenger, Jonathan Friday (61), had an active in-state arrest warrant. Another passenger, Adrienne Beayon (41) was found to be in possession of a depressant/stimulant/narcotic. Beayon and Devoid were issued citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 6/30/25 at 1000 hours. Jonathan Friday was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division on 5/16/25 at 1230 hours.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/30/25 at 1000 hours, 5/16/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland and Addison Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

















