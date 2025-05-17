Rutland Barracks / Multiple Offenders
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4003504
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 05/16/2025 at 0048 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Brianna Devoid
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Depressant/Stimulant/Narcotic
ACCUSED: Adrienne Beayon
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Jonathan Friday
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police were conducting a stationary patrol on US Route 7 when they observed a vehicle traveling 70mph in a posted 55mph speed zone. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Brianna Devoid (41). Devoid was found to have a criminally suspended license. Further investigation into the stop revealed a passenger, Jonathan Friday (61), had an active in-state arrest warrant. Another passenger, Adrienne Beayon (41) was found to be in possession of a depressant/stimulant/narcotic. Beayon and Devoid were issued citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 6/30/25 at 1000 hours. Jonathan Friday was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division on 5/16/25 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/30/25 at 1000 hours, 5/16/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland and Addison Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
