STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police issues statement on Honoree Fleming homicide investigation

WATERBURY, Vermont (Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025) — The Vermont State Police investigation into the October 2023 homicide of Honoree Fleming in Castleton remains active and ongoing.

Recent media reports have led to speculation about possible connections between this case and another high-profile homicide investigation in Arkansas. The Vermont State Police would like to provide some clarity regarding routine investigative steps related to these cases.

As part of their continuing investigation in the Fleming case, VSP detectives follow up on any potential lead whenever it might arise. This includes contacting other police agencies when a crime occurs that might have potential similarities in fact patterns, even if there is no known connection between that case and VSP’s investigation. VSP has reached out to several police agencies across the country to discuss various suspects and cases that have any similarities to the Fleming case. Sharing information between police agencies is a normal occurrence, and such contacts do not indicate that a suspect in one crime is necessarily involved in any way with another.

After the Vermont State Police learned of the recent double homicide of a couple on a hiking trail in Arkansas and the arrest of a suspect, VSP detectives took the routine step of contacting their counterparts in Arkansas to discuss the case. At this time, there is no known link between the suspect in that case and the Honoree Fleming homicide, or to Vermont in general.

The Vermont State Police continues to ask that any member of the public who has information that could assist in the Fleming investigation call the VSP station in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -