Governor Abbott Hosts Taiwan Minister Of Economic Affairs Kuo

TEXAS, May 16 - May 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today held a meeting with the Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Jyh-Huei Kuo to discuss strengthening robust economic partnerships and new investments in technology between Texas and Taiwan.



During the meeting, Governor Abbott and Minister Kuo discussed opportunities for Texas and Taiwan to further collaborate in critical sectors, including semiconductor manufacturing, electric vehicles, and energy resilience. Governor Abbott championed Texas as the Best State for Business, noting that businesses large and small can thrive in the state’s booming economy. The Governor and Minister spoke about Texas’ business-friendly economy, low taxes, and reasonable regulations as key factors for companies from around the globe to relocate to Texas.



Additionally, Governor Abbott and Minister Kuo explored new opportunities to address ways for technology and advanced manufacturing clusters to ensure both Texas and Taiwan build a resilient supply chain. Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ highly skilled, growing, and diverse workforce, pointing to career training programs that help Texans advance in high-demand industries like manufacturing and technology development.



Last July, Governor Abbott announced the state's plan to open a State of Texas Taiwan Office in Taipei during an economic development trip to Taiwan. During the economic development mission, Governor Abbott also signed an Economic Development Statement of Intent with Minister Kuo to further boost investment, expand trade, spur job creation, and increase innovation in critical industries between Texas and Taiwan.