Public meeting on removal of PFAS-impacted soil at Kahului Airport fire training pit
A Portion of the North Shore Greenway will be Closed for the Soil Removal Between June and September.
KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will conduct a meeting discussing a partial closure of the North Shore Greenway bike and pedestrian pathway adjacent to Kahului Airport (OGG) for soil removal.
DATE: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
TIME: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Kahului Airport Conference Room
The Kahului Airport conference room is located across the “Maui Releasing the Sun” statue in the courtyard. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/OGG-Map-.pdf
Parking will be validated for meeting attendees.
HDOT will be removing soil impacted by potential per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) Training Pit on the north side of the airport. Soil removal, as approved in the removal action plan submitted to the Hawai‘i Department of Health, is expected to begin in early June, with preparation work this month.
PFAS is a component of aqueous film-forming foams (AFFF). Use of AFFF is necessary for firefighting at airports due to the nature of aircraft fuel fires. AFFF is no longer released in firefighting training, but was used in training prior to 2021. ARFF vehicles statewide have been retrofitted to limit the use of AFFF only to fires with or nearby aircraft fuel.
The public meeting will include a presentation outlining the soil removal project, duration, and steps HDOT is taking to address areas where AFFF was previously used.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.