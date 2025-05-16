Submit Release
Public meeting on removal of PFAS-impacted soil at Kahului Airport fire training pit

A Portion of the North Shore Greenway will be Closed for the Soil Removal Between June and September.

Location of the OGG Fire Training Pit, soil removal site; and North Shore Greenway/bike path.

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will conduct a meeting discussing a partial closure of the North Shore Greenway bike and pedestrian pathway adjacent to Kahului Airport (OGG) for soil removal.

DATE:            Wednesday, May 21, 2025

TIME:              5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

LOCATION:   Kahului Airport Conference Room

The Kahului Airport conference room is located across the “Maui Releasing the Sun” statue in the courtyard. See:  https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/OGG-Map-.pdf

Parking will be validated for meeting attendees.

HDOT will be removing soil impacted by potential per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) Training Pit on the north side of the airport. Soil removal, as approved in the removal action plan submitted to the Hawai‘i Department of Health, is expected to begin in early June, with preparation work this month.

PFAS is a component of aqueous film-forming foams (AFFF). Use of AFFF is necessary for firefighting at airports due to the nature of aircraft fuel fires. AFFF is no longer released in firefighting training, but was used in training prior to 2021. ARFF vehicles statewide have been retrofitted to limit the use of AFFF only to fires with or nearby aircraft fuel.

The public meeting will include a presentation outlining the soil removal project, duration, and steps HDOT is taking to address areas where AFFF was previously used.

 

