TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 Capitol Hill Classic 10K Walk/Run

On Sunday, May 18, 2025, the 2025 Capitol Hill Classic 10K Walk/Run will occur in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and closed from 0530 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

C Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NE

3rd Street from Massachusetts Avenue to 4th Street, NE

3rd Street from Maryland Avenue to 4th Street, NE

4th Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NE

5th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NE

6th Street, NE from Massachusetts Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NE

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 3:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue from 4th Street to 3rd Street, NE

3rd Street, NE from Maryland Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

2nd Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

4th Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

Constitution Avenue, NE from 4th Street to 1st Street, NE

1st Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

Independence Avenue, SE from 1st Street to 4th Street, SE

East Capitol Street, NE from 3rd Street, NE/SE to 22nd Street, NE

West bound exit ramp (Ames Street, NE) to East Capitol Street, NE

West bound Whitney Young Memorial Bridge

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 18, 2025, from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue from 4th Street to 3rd Street, NE

2nd Street, NE from Maryland Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

2nd Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

4th Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

Constitution Avenue, NE from 4th Street to 1st Street, NE

1st Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

Independence Avenue, SE from 1st Street to 4th Street, SE

East Capitol Street, NE from 3rd Street, NE/SE to 22nd Street, NE

Westbound exit ramp (Ames Street, NE) to East Capitol Street, NE

Westbound Whitney Young Memorial Bridge

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based on prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and be guided by the posted emergency no-parking signage. Vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no-parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists operating in the vicinity of this event could encounter possible delays and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wish to remind motorists to proceed with caution, as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

