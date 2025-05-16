MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 5, 2025, to Monday, May 12, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 5, 2025, through Monday, May 12, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 66 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 5, 2025

A 5.56x45 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1300 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kemani Maliq Rhodes, of Southeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-066-006

A Llama MAX-1 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 25-066-020

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

A Smith & Wesson 31-1 .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 500 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Tondrick Tyrell Murphy, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 25-066-391

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Second Street & H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old David Isiah Berry, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-066-440

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Zachary Parker, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-066-687

A Hi-Point JHP .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Jonathan Kajuan McCrimmon, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Alter Identification Marks of a Weapon. CCN: 25-066-726

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Ronald Steveson Richardson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-066-730

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Ablie Kujabi, of Stone Mountain, GA, and 31-year-old Phil Asare Darkwah, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Permit, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-066-740

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Markell Deshaun Massey, of Northeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Cornell Teshaun Massey, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 25-066-742

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 62nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition. CCN: 25-066-793

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Donnell Nathaniel Bridges, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., 32-year-old Jeremy Jackson, of Northwest, D.C., and 27-year-old Nekko Kallum Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-067-201

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old David Connell Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, False Impersonation of a Police Officer, and False Representation of authority to Practice. CCN: 25-067-311

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Matthew B. Schrier, of Marina Del Rey, CA, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-067-325

A Colts BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 75-year-old Robert Sidney Hammond, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Consumption of a Marijuana in a Public Space, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of a BB gun, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 25-067-358

A Sig Sauer P-229 9mm caliber handgun and a Beretta PX-4 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4000 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Aje’e Shaheem Young, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-067-362

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Tobias Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Kraig Brown, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License - Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-067-364

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Jerome David Myles, of Northwest, D.C., and 23-year-old Malik Waugh, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-067-407

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-067-433

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Brian Tyrone Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition. CCN: 25-067-454

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Abdoah Ali Billingslea, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-067-507

A Winchester 11 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 5200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 61-year-old Anthony Stone, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Threat to Kidnap Injure a Person. CCN: 25-067-524

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of 21st Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-067-551

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Qiyam Rafiq Stewart, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Transportation or Receipt of an Imported Firearm. CCN: 25-067-592

Thursday, May 8, 2025

A Smith & Wesson 59 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old DeAdrian Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Contempt. CCN: 25-067-992

Friday, May 9, 2025

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun, and a Century Arms Micro Draco ROA .762 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 400 block of 20th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Asante D. Jackson, of Northeast, D.C., 24-year-old Tyrone Lee Williams, of Northwest, D.C., and 22-year-old Rashid Sylla, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, No Permit, Loaning Registration, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-068-213

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking. CCN: 25-068-470

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun and a BB rifle were recovered in the 2400 block of 14th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-068-669

A Stoeger P-3000 shotgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25-068-683

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Jamoll Marquette Johnson, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-068-828

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered int eh 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Ahmad Saidheed Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition. CCN: 25-068-840

A Taurus PT-111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Romel Anthony Haughton, of Sterling, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-068-854

Saturday, May 10, 2025

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 34-year-old Dominic Denzell Bond, of Northwest, D.C., and 35-year-old Quetin Harris, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-068-954

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-069-001

A Remington Arms .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 4400 block of Volta Place, Northwest. CCN: 25-069-095

A Ruger American .308 caliber rifle was recovered in the 500 block of Bryant Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Andre Zion Hill, Jr., of Concord, NC, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-069-160

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Glenarden, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 25-069-218

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Isaiah John Pushia-Keith, of Northwest, D.C., for Felony Strangulation, Simple Assault, Theft (Second Degree), National Firearms Act, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-069-268

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Tadarius Jackson, of Memphis, TN, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-069-378

Sunday, May 11, 2025

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson USP .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Kyiel Kearney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Contempt – Felony, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-069-412

A Heckler & Koch USP .40 caliber handgun and a Glock handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 25-069-414

A Freedom Arms FC-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-069-471

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Davian Amaru Raines, of Camp Springs, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-069-497

A BB gun was recovered in the 3700 block of O Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 14-year-old female juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Vehicle, No Permit, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 25-069-507

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Zaki Abdullah, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 25-069-574

A Bond Arms Grizzly Bear Colt .45 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2500 block of Burns Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-069-660

A Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old James Nyarko Ansah, Jr., of Triangle, VA, for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Pistol License Violation, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-069-757

A Sig Sauer P-220 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Daywone Wright, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-069-784

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the intersection of 15th Street & Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Adrian Marcel Jarrett, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-069-836

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Ashanti Ayanna Smith, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-069-893

Monday, May 12, 2025

A Smith & Wesson M&P .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-069-998

A Roman Arms GP/WASR-10/63 7.51x39mm caliber rifle and a Spikes Tactical Crusader rifle were recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-069-890

A Daisy Powerline BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of M Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Mark Anthony Harris, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a BB gun, and No Permit. CCN: 25-069-943

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Nolan White, Jr., of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-070-351

A Kahr Arms P-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Antonio Cook, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-070-418

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of 17th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-070-446

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Demonte Basil, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-070-464

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous is made through MPD’s anonymous tips line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

