Submit Release
News Search

There were 434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,692 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeking Suspect in Northeast Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in two robberies in Northeast.

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, Northeast, for a report of a robbery. The suspect approached the victim, demanded money, and physically assaulted them. After the assault, the suspect took the victim’s property and fled the scene. CCN: 25056601

Approximately 15 minutes later, the suspect approached another victim in the 100 block of Todd Place, Northeast. The suspect brandished a knife, pointed it at the victim, and demanded their property. The suspect also stated that he was armed with a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim. After taking the victim’s property, the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 25056653

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

A collage of a person AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Seeking Suspect in Northeast Robberies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more