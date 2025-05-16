MPD Seeking Suspect in Northeast Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in two robberies in Northeast.

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, Northeast, for a report of a robbery. The suspect approached the victim, demanded money, and physically assaulted them. After the assault, the suspect took the victim’s property and fled the scene. CCN: 25056601

Approximately 15 minutes later, the suspect approached another victim in the 100 block of Todd Place, Northeast. The suspect brandished a knife, pointed it at the victim, and demanded their property. The suspect also stated that he was armed with a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim. After taking the victim’s property, the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 25056653

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

