FAKE NEWS FRIDAY: DHS Torches Latest Media Hoax

WASHINGTON – The Daily Mail published yet another false story Thursday, claiming Secretary Kristi Noem “backed” a reality television show pitch about U.S. citizenship. In a statement, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin slammed the Daily Mail’s false reporting and fake narratives. “This is completely false. Daily Mail’s ‘reporting’ is an affront to journalism. Secretary Noem has not ‘backed’ nor is even aware of the pitch of any scripted or reality show. DHS receives hundreds of television show pitches a year, ranging from documentaries surrounding ICE and CBP border operations to white collar investigations by HSI. Each proposal undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to denial or approval. This pitch has not received approval or rejection by staff.” – Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.