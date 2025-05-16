FACT CHECK: DHS Requests to Replace 20-Year-Old Coast Guard Jet is for Safety

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today fact-checked false accusations by media outlets surrounding the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) planned replacement of a jet that is more than 20 years old.

“The current CG-101 G550 is over 20 years old, outside of Gulfstream’s service life, and well beyond operational usage hours for a corporate aircraft. This is a matter of safety. Much like the US Coast Guard’s ships that are well beyond their service life and safe operational usage, Coast Guard’s aircraft are, too. The Trump Administration is taking action to restore our Nation’s finest maritime Armed Service to a capable fighting force,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

The majority of authorized users for the Long-Range Command and Control Aircraft (LRCCA) program are Coast Guard leadership, including four-star and three-star admirals.

One of the Service’s two aircraft is 22 years old and faces significant avionics and communications obsolescence issues.

The maintenance issues of the older jet directly impact its availability for critical missions and hinders the USCG’s ability to provide reliable and secure transportation for Coast Guard leadership.

The Coast Guard and its leadership—which includes the Secretary of Homeland Security—require world-class, effective command and control capabilities.

Significant constraints on capabilities and communications in the current aircraft program threaten to limit the Department and USCG’s ability to carry out its critical mission.

These efforts will ensure secure, reliable communications and meet the demand for continuity of operations and mission-ready command and control capability.

Presently, the Coast Guard has only two Long-Range Command and Control Aircraft to provide safe and reliable air transportation and communications capability for key leadership within DHS and the Coast Guard.