Temporary closure of eastbound ramp at US 2/US 83 in Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the eastbound ramp at the U.S. Highway 2 and U.S. Highway 83 interchange in Minot due to emergency culvert repairs.

The ramp is expected to reopen within two weeks. During this time, motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

For the latest updates on road conditions and construction projects across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.