ND 15 to temporarily close for rail maintenance in Thompson

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 15 will temporarily close on Monday, August 11, in Thompson to accommodate rail maintenance on the BNSF crossing.

There will be a signed detour in place for motorists. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour and be aware of traffic congestion.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.

