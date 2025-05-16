Crews will close Exit 130 off-ramp for milling operations

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. are moving forward with the Interstate 80 Point of Rocks construction project. With warming temperatures, crews are mobilizing quickly for milling and paving operations.

On Monday, May 19th, WYDOT and contract crews will be closing the westbound off-ramp at exit 130 near Point of Rocks from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closure should only last one day. The closure is necessary for crews to safely facilitate the milling operations on the off-ramp.

Milling and paving operations continue on I-80 from mile marker 130 to 138 in both directions. Travelers will continue to see head-to-head traffic in the eastbound lanes and drivers should expect reduced speeds of 65 mph. Roadway milling operations in the westbound lanes are nearing completion and paving operations are tentatively scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 27th.

Starting the week of May 27th, crews will also be working at Point of Rocks Interchange at Exit 130 installing cattle guards on the crossroad. The work will necessitate lane closures and traffic will be controlled by localized flaggers. Drivers accessing areas from these interchanges and the service road are asked to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly. Drivers are also asked to be aware of haul trucks and construction traffic for the duration of the project.

The overall scope of work for this project includes bridge work, grading, milling and paving. The completion date for this work is June 30, 2026, but the contractor is tentatively scheduled to finish all work in 2025. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.