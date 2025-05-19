GIDR.ai Powers AI Glasses with Hands-Free AI Voice Guidance for Field Services

GIDR powers agentic AI voice guidance through wearable smart glasses—delivers step-by-step instructions, diagnosis, parts recognition, and visual compliance.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GIDR.ai , the Service Agentic AI Voice platform for guided intelligence, today announced the launch of GIDR powered AI Glasses, a groundbreaking, innovative initiative that enables field service teams with hands-free, AI voice guidance delivered through wearable smart glasses. Purpose-built for industries where safety, procedural compliance, and rapid knowledge access are mission-critical, smart glasses powered with GIDR can now integrate seamlessly with ServiceNow’s Field Service Management and most other field or IT service workflows.With GIDR (Guided Intelligence Delivered Rapidly) powered agentic AI voice for smart glasses, field and frontline workers can interact naturally with AI voice agents to receive step-by-step instructions, instant answers to diagnostics or issues, image and parts recognition, and real-time visual compliance checks. This hands-free experience drives greater productivity, faster task completion, and stronger adherence to safety and regulatory protocols.GIDR and ServiceNow will work together targeting industry sectors where compliance is critical, starting with energy and utilities, Ross Eberhart, Head of Industry Technology Partners at ServiceNow. "With increasing incidents of power outages, equipment failures, and cyberattacks, energy and utility companies face substantial risks. Non-compliance isn’t merely regulatory—it triggers costly fines, operational disruptions, environmental harm, and erosion of public trust."Available across various smart glass form factors, including DigiLens xReal , and Even Realities, the GIDR platform brings multimodal AI guidance (voice, image, and text) directly to the field, offering a natural, human-first experience.“DigiLens partnering with GIDR.ai and ServiceNow is a game changer that will redefine the future of work,” said Brian Hamilton, VP of Sales and Marketing at DigiLens. “By combining our industry-leading ARGO smart glasses with GIDR’s advanced AI-guided intelligence and ServiceNow’s industry-leading digital workflows, we unlock the next evolution of Agentic AI—where AI can autonomously assist with tasks and decision-making with minimal human input.”As part of their strategic partnership, GIDR will be preloaded on all DigiLens ARGO smart glasses, delivering an industrial, field-ready solution where hands-free AI-guided intelligence is essential for safety, efficiency, and procedural compliance. Digilens devices are available through either https://www.digilens.com/contact/ or https://gidr.ai/contact-us/ and are fully integrated with ServiceNow Field Service Management via GIDR.ai’s certified integration.“GIDR provides the guardrails for field service teams to complete their tasks with greater productivity and adherence to procedural compliance, especially in mission-critical use cases,” said Chetan Gandhi, Chief Product Officer of GIDR.ai. “Our ability to interact naturally via voice and process multimodal information, along with Digilens’ industrial-lite design, makes an ideal solution for the field services user persona and for organizations looking to bring guided intelligence directly into the field.”About GIDR.aiGIDR.ai is the service agentic AI voice platform delivering real-time guided intelligence to help service teams resolve issues faster with greater productivity and compliance. By transforming complex enterprise knowledge into natural, conversational guidance, GIDR ensures context-specific, compliant instructions, interactions, and insights across voice, text, images, and video. Designed for seamless integration with any Large Language Model (LLM), workflow, or business process, GIDR.ai enforces adherence to company standards and regulations across industries. Learn more at GIDR.ai.About DigiLens Inc.DigiLens is a leader in holographic waveguides used for XR displays. The company has developed a patented optical platform and photopolymer technology that delivers best-in-class solutions using a unique, low-cost contact-copy manufacturing process. DigiLens enables OEM partners to design and build XR-enabled devices for the global automobile, enterprise, consumer, avionics, and defense industries. Based in Sunnyvale, CA, DigiLens’ investors include industry leaders like Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Diamond Edge Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Alsop Louie Partners, Optimas Capital Management, 37 Interactive Entertainment, UDC Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Universal Display Corporation, Niantic, Inc., Sony Innovation Fund, Dolby Family Ventures, Continental AG, and more.Media ContactBrian HamiltonBrian.Hamilton@DigiLens.com

