GIDR.ai Launches Service Agentic AI Voice Platform in Partnership with ServiceNow

Partnership delivers multimodal conversational AI enhancing service productivity and compliance where safety, adherence and rapid knowledge access are critical.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GIDR.ai , the Service Agentic AI Voice platform for guided intelligence, today announced its integration partnership with ServiceNow. This collaboration seamlessly extends GIDR’s real-time guided intelligence, including conversational, multimodal guidance, directly into ServiceNowCRM and ITSM workflows.Purpose-built for service domains, GIDR (Guided Intelligence Delivered Rapidly) transforms complex enterprise knowledge into immediately actionable guided intelligence, delivering real-time guidance through natural human-like interactions. GIDR’s AI Voice Agents, known as GIDGETs, can see, hear, and speak in any language, providing users with compliant, context-specific instructions and information, ensuring strict adherence to company and industry regulations, operational procedures, and best practices.Service agents, technicians, employees, and customers can now resolve service-related issues quickly and compliantly using natural conversational interactions—by voice, text, images, or video. GIDR offers guided Q&A interactions, step-by-step instructions, and actionable insights, designed for seamless integration with any Large Language Model (LLM), workflow, or business process.“We designed GIDR.ai as a game-changer, pioneering a new category—guided intelligence—to unlock valuable enterprise knowledge and transform how it’s accessed and applied to getting critical work done through contextual and compliant guidance,” said Sam Waicberg, Co-Founder & CEO of GIDR.ai. “Our partnership with ServiceNow delivers on-demand guidance precisely when and where users need it most.”"GIDR and ServiceNow will work together targeting industry sectors where compliance is critical- starting with energy and utilities,” said Ross Eberhart, Head of Industry Technology Partners at ServiceNow. "With increasing incidents of power outages, equipment failures, and cyberattacks, energy and utility companies face substantial risks. Non-compliance isn’t merely regulatory—it triggers costly fines, operational disruptions, environmental harm, and erosion of public trust."GIDR.ai for Field Service Available in ServiceNow CRMThe GIDR Field Service offering includes preconfigured AI Voice agents seamlessly integrating and extending ServiceNow's own AI agents, with instructional and compliance capabilities.From Unstructured Knowledge to Guided IntelligenceThe GIDR.ai platform transforms scattered, siloed, and unstructured information into accessible and actionable, context-aware guidance—delivering clear instructions and insights in real time.Multimodal Agentic AI Voice PlatformDesigned specifically for service instructions and interactions across voice, video, text, or images, that directs teams of AI agents to work independently, collectively, or autonomously solving complex service tasks.GIDGETs: AI Voice-Enabled Agents with No-code Designer StudioCreate powerful teams of AI agents that perform diagnostics, identify parts, manage inventory, and verify compliance visually, all through intuitive drag-and-drop tools that deliver results within minutes.Compliance and Regulatory-Driven DesignGIDR.ai’s patent-pending compliance automation ensures adherence to organizational and industry-specific procedures and regulations through interactive checklists, guided instructions, and visual verification.Deep Sentiment and Service Trending InsightsGIDR.ai’s patent-pending analysis capabilities extract valuable hidden insights at scale from complex data sets—including voice and video interactions—uncovering previously undetectable patterns.Seamless Integration with ServiceNowAs one of the only core Service Agentic Voice AI platform partners for ServiceNow, GIDR.ai extends ServiceNow’s service management workflows and ecosystem partnerships, delivering real-time guided intelligence to enhance operational outcomes.About GIDR.aiGIDR.ai is the service agentic AI voice platform delivering real-time, guided intelligence—empowering service teams to resolve issues faster, boost productivity, and ensure compliance. By transforming complex enterprise knowledge into natural, conversational guidance, GIDR.ai ensures context-specific, compliant instructions, interactions, and insights across voice, text, images, and video. Designed for seamless integration with any large language model (LLM) or workflow, GIDR.ai enforces adherence to company service procedures and processes across industries. Learn more at GIDR.ai.GIDR.ai will showcase its platform and ServiceNow integration at the upcoming ServiceNow Knowledge 2025 event in Las Vegas, highlighting its commitment to driving AI-guided intelligence innovation and delivering measurable business outcomes.ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.Media Contact:marketing@gidr.ai© 2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. http://www.servicenow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.