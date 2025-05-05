CBA and GIDR.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand AI-Powered Guided Intelligence into Asia-Pacific and Japan

Partnership will enable companies to accelerate Customer and Field Service transformation, leveraging GIDR.ai’s Service Agentic AI Voice platform.

THE COLONY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Communication Business Avenue (CBA), a leading global solutions and call center technology provider with more than 900 customers worldwide, and GIDR.ai, a leader in Guided Intelligence leveraging its service agentic AI voice platform, announced a strategic partnership today. Under this agreement, CBA will resell and serve as the solution delivery partner for GIDR.ai in Asia-Pacific and Japan, providing sales, implementation, and ongoing support.CBA brings to the partnership a robust customer and partner network across 35 countries and a proven track record of supporting over 40,000 contact center seats in Japan alone. This collaboration addresses critical needs for improved customer satisfaction by integrating GIDR’s service agentic AI voice capabilities, including Japanese, Indonesian, Chinese Mandarin, and Malay languages, into CBA's service offerings.GIDR’s multimodal Agentic Voice AI Platform transforms organizations’ siloed, unstructured knowledge into game-changing guided intelligence. The GIDR platform’s Agentic AI approach enables multiple specialized AI agents, called “GIDGETs,” to work together, creating a multimodal experience where a single chat or conversational voice AI agent can seamlessly incorporate text, images, voice, and video into a unified communication thread.Agents, workers, employees, or customers can now receive answers in real time and resolve problems faster through a natural chat or conversational AI experience. This includes guided interactions for Q&A and search, step-by-step instructions, and deep insights derived from operational data, designed for seamless integration with any LLM, business process, or workflow.“We are incredibly excited about this partnership with GIDR.ai. We already have customers in Japan powered by GIDR, and we’re seeing a healthy pipeline develop as more organizations recognize the need for greater productivity of their agents and field forces through AI-driven guidance with compliance, including step-by-step guided instructions and interactions for their operations,” said Hiroshi Shibayama, CEO of Communication Business Avenue. “Our mission is to bring the best technology to our customers, and GIDR.ai delivers exactly what they need to boost efficiency, compliance, and service quality.”Sajeel Hussain, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of GIDR.ai, added, “Our collaboration with CBA is a key milestone in GIDR.ai’s global expansion. CBA’s deep relationships and proven expertise, combined with our service AI voice platform, will deliver transformative results for businesses in Japan and beyond.”CBA and GIDR.ai will be jointly attending and showcasing CBA’s call center solution with GIDR’s service AI voice platform for the Japanese market at the ServiceNow Knowledge 2025 event in Las Vegas.About Communication Business AvenueCommunication Business Avenue (CBA) is a global solutions provider with a strong presence in Japan, offering a range of services and support to businesses across various industries. With a vast network of customers and partners, CBA is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive business success. Visit https://cba-gbl.com/ for more information.About GIDR.aiGIDR.ai is the service agentic AI voice platform delivering real-time guided intelligence to help service teams resolve issues faster with greater productivity and compliance. By transforming complex enterprise knowledge into natural, conversational guidance, GIDR ensures context-specific, compliant instructions, interactions, and insights across voice, text, images, and video. Designed for seamless integration with any Large Language Model (LLM), workflow, or business process, GIDR.ai enforces adherence to company standards and industry regulations across industries. Learn more at GIDR.ai.GIDR.ai will showcase its platform and ServiceNow integration at the upcoming ServiceNow Knowledge 2025 event in Las Vegas, highlighting its commitment to driving AI guided intelligence innovation and delivering measurable business outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.