Maryland Car Rally Task Force Arrests Prince George’s County Man In Connection With Philadelphia Car Rallies

May 16, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – A joint investigation between the Philadelphia Police Department and the Maryland Car Rally Task Force resulted in the arrest of a Prince George’s County man responsible for organizing an illegal car rally event on February 14, 2025 during the Super Bowl celebration.

The accused is identified as Kevin Rivera, 23, of Lanham, Maryland. Rivera is charged with five felonies and four misdemeanors to include: riot, fleeing police, reckless driving, and other related charges. He is currently being held in the Upper Marlboro Detention Center without bond.

Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 59-win, illegal car rally events took place in multiple locations throughout the Philadelphia region. At each site, hundreds of vehicles blocked intersections and participated in dangerous activities, including drifting, burnouts, and other forms of reckless driving. Spectators surrounded the vehicles, filming and posting the incidents on social media. Additionally, individuals launched hazardous fireworks in the middle of intersections, posing a severe threat to public safety.

Detectives from the Philadelphia Police Department subsequently identified the individuals responsible for organizing the events which led to the identification of a Maryland resident, identified as Rivera. On May 15, 2025, members of the Car Rally Task Force and troopers from the College Park Barrack arrested Rivera without incident.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland Department of State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Montgomery counties. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions.

Kevin Rivera

