Soane Materials Launches Most Effective Laundry Detergent Sheet Technology on the Market

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soane Materials , a leader in regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing, today announced the launch of SoaneClean™ Laundry Detergent Sheet technology platform, an advanced cleaning solution designed to enhance performance, eliminate plastic waste, and significantly reduce carbon emissions. This patented, licensable technology produces biodegradable, PVA-free laundry sheets using a manufacturer’s existing infrastructure to offer a sustainable alternative to traditional liquid detergents and pods, while offering more effective cleaning power over current sheet formulations. The technology provides manufacturers and brand owners with the highest ROI by offering distinct points of differentiation, cost reductions, and the capability to use existing production equipment to produce profit immediately vs years of R&D. The SoaneClean Laundry Detergent Sheet technology is meticulously engineered for unprecedented cleaning ability by delivering at high concentration the full spectrum of advanced cleaning ingredients available today. With as much as 50% more cleaning actives compared to current sheets at equivalent weight, and an optimized biodegradable matrix, SoaneClean ensures superior stain removal. Its water-free, lightweight design reduces environmental impact at every stage of the supply chain, from manufacturing to transportation and consumer use. In fact, if the global use of laundry detergent switched to SoaneClean Laundry Detergent Sheet technology, the full cost savings would equal nearly $4B annually with the greatest cost reductions coming from warehouse space ($1.05B), reduced retail shelf space ($1.75B) and transportation costs ($1.12B).SoaneClean Laundry Sheet Product Advantages:* Higher Cleaning Efficiency & Detergent Loading – Delivers 50% more active ingredients per unit than competing products, improving cleaning performance, scent, and overall laundry results.* Plastic-Free & Biodegradable – Eliminates up to 300g of plastic per detergent bottle, helping brands achieve sustainability goals without sacrificing cleaning power.* PVA-Free – Formulated without polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), eliminating the synthetic plastic used in current pods and sheets.* Lower Carbon Emissions – Cuts transportation-related emissions by up to 35% compared to liquid detergents, thanks to its compact, lightweight structure.* Fast & Versatile – Fully releases cleaning actives and disperses within the first minute of wash cycle, effective across all water temperatures.* Efficient Transport & Storage – Compact, lightweight packaging makes shipping and storage more efficient while simplifying consumer laundry routines.* Proven Scalability – Compatible with existing large-scale manufacturing equipment; adoption into existing production lines avoids capital expense and changeover costs.“At Soane Materials, we are dedicated to innovation that preserves the environment while enhancing daily life,” stated David Soane , Chief Executive Officer of Soane Materials. “The SoaneClean Laundry Detergent Sheets technology represents a breakthrough for detergent manufacturers and retailers looking to scale sustainable alternatives without sacrificing effectiveness.”A Scalable Business Opportunity for Detergent Manufacturers:SoaneClean Laundry Detergent Sheets offer manufacturers an opportunity to license a market-ready, high-performance product with minimal investment. The technology is fully adaptable to existing supply chains, requiring no costly retooling or infrastructure upgrades.Key Benefits for Manufacturing Partners:* Market Differentiation – Stand out with an eco-friendly detergent that outperforms traditional alternatives.* Production Efficiency – Compatible with industry-standard manufacturing equipment, reducing capital investment needs.* Regulatory & Sustainability Compliance – Meets rising consumer and regulatory demand for biodegradable, plastic-free solutions.* Competitive Cost Structure – Matches or reduces cost of existing detergent sheets while delivering higher cleaning efficacy per load.* Massive Savings – Offering up to 85% space and weight savings compared to traditional liquid detergents, this technology provides significant cost savings to innovative manufacturers.Soane Materials has worked to develop materials that not only enable superior cleaning performance but also advance sustainability by eliminating water and plastic in the product and packaging. In addition to being bio-sourced and biodegradable, the material is free of ingredients of consumer concern, making it possible for a detergent manufacturer to make a clean, natural product.“The introduction of SoaneClean represents a key step in our journey towards a zero-waste future,” added Leo Kasehagen, President and Chief Operating Officer at Soane Materials. “It’s designed for environmentally conscious consumers who demand efficiency without compromising on cleaning power or environmental impact.”For more information on the licensing opportunities with SoaneClean Laundry Detergent Sheets and detailed product specifications, please visit www.soanematerials.com ###About Soane MaterialsSoane Materials, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company working passionately in the development of bio-based and biodegradable materials designed to replace plastics and petrochemicals in various consumer and industrial applications. By integrating advanced material science with scalable manufacturing processes, Soane Materials delivers high-performance solutions for industries seeking sustainable alternatives. For more information on Soane Materials, please visit www.soanematerials.com

