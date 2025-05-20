Tom Hegna Joins Annuity.com, Inc. Board to Tackle Industry Retirement Education and Agent Shortage

Tom Hegna

Retirement income expert and industry icon aligns with the industry’s most recognized brand and domain: Annuity.com

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annuity.com, Inc. announced today that Tom Hegna, the nation’s most recognized retirement income educator, has joined its Board of Directors—uniting two of the most influential forces in the annuity space to address the growing retirement income crisis and the shrinking agent workforce.Hegna, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and former First Vice President at New York Life, has spent decades championing the role of annuities in retirement. He’s delivered over 5,000 seminars, authored five best-selling books, and educated millions through national PBS specials and online platforms. Now, he joins Annuity.com, Inc., owner of the industry’s most recognized brand and domain: annuity.com, to help scale awareness and support agent development at a time of pressing need.“Tom started as an agent and never forgot what it’s like to be in the field,” said Brett A. Blake, CEO of Annuity.com, Inc. “He’s been the voice of annuities for decades—and now he’ll be a voice for agents in our boardroom. His insight will help us equip the next generation of producers and support experienced agents with tools that simplify and strengthen their message.”While Hegna will continue to work across the industry as a speaker and educator, his alignment with Annuity.com, Inc. underscores a shared commitment to improving consumer understanding of annuities and expanding the number of licensed professionals equipped to deliver them. With the average annuity agent now age 62 and fewer new producers entering the field, both Hegna and Annuity.com, Inc. see training and support as an urgent priority.“Studies show that most Americans still don’t know what an annuity is,” said Hegna. “If we’re going to fix that, we need both better messaging and more messengers. Annuity.com, Inc. has the brand recognition and reach to lead that charge—and I’m proud to contribute wherever I can to help more people retire happy and secure.”Annuity.com, Inc. is actively recruiting, training, and supporting new agents through simplified point-of-sale tools, AI-powered lead programs, and equity-based compensation models that reward agents for building real businesses—not just production. Hegna’s own mentoring programs, YouTube channel, and training tools will complement and enhance these efforts.Tom Hegna, CLU, ChFC, CASL, is a globally recognized retirement income expert, economist, and author. A retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army and former First Vice President at New York Life, Tom has become one of the most sought-after speakers in financial services. His best-selling books, PBS specials, and agent training programs have shaped the way the industry and the public understand retirement income. He currently hosts Tom Hegna’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on CNBC and offers mentoring through online platforms. Learn more at www.tomhegna.com and YouTube.com/@TomHegna.Annuity.com, Inc. is a technology-enabled annuity and life insurance distribution platform empowering financial professionals with leading edge marketing and lead-generation technology, transparent compensation, and ownership opportunities. Combining trusted media brands, artificial intelligence, and an agent-first business model, Annuity.com is redefining the future of retirement planning for the mass affluent, addressing a critical need in a rapidly growing market. With its flagship consumer site Annuity.com and proprietary technology solutions, the company is bridging the gap between modern marketing, compliant financial guidance, and long-term client care. Headquartered in the Phoenix, Arizona metro area, Annuity.com is privately held and rapidly expanding.

