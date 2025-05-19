Bitwise Welcomes Sonali Chatterji as Chief Revenue Officer

New CRO role to strengthen client relationships and strategic partnerships in the AI era

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitwise Inc., the US based technology consulting and services company, appoints Sonali Chatterji as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

With nearly 20 years of experience spanning technology, financial services, insurance, and digital transformation, Sonali has consistently delivered on profitable growth and business expansion objectives. Her prior roles as Chief Growth Officer and Chief Revenue Officer showcase her ability to lead the charge on customer acquisition and retention, optimizing sales operations and building high-performing teams to support a diversified client base.

Recognized among the Top 50 Women Leaders of NYC in 2024, Sonali stands out not just for her achievements, but for her global perspective—having worked across APAC, the Middle East, Europe, LATAM, and the U.S. Her expertise in managing stakeholder engagement, entering new markets, and delivering end-to-end solutions positions her perfectly to lead revenue strategy at the highest level. Sonali’s proven record in strategic growth and innovation makes her an ideal fit to accelerate Bitwise’s next chapter as CRO.

Bitwise founders and board members Hema Sakhardande, Seema Desai, Salil Sakhardande and Neelesh Desai shared a joint statement on the announcement:

“Bitwise has cultivated a reputation as a trusted, client-focused partner, and we are confident that Sonali's leadership as Chief Revenue Officer will propel us into an exciting new chapter defined by game-changing outcomes with our clients and partners. While Sonali is newly joining us as CRO, we are optimistic that her leadership will align with the core values we established 29 years ago and contribute a dynamic vision to our future growth strategy as clients leverage AI as a part of their core strategy. Our priority remains delivering exceptional service to our clients while ensuring the well-being of our Bitwisers – our most valuable asset. We are committed to providing the building blocks for their long-term career aspirations in alignment with our strategy for continued growth, and we welcome Sonali to this journey.”

Responding to the announcement, Sonali Chatterji commented: “I am thrilled to join Bitwise at such an impactful time in the company’s trajectory. Bitwise has deep expertise and credentials for innovation in Data and AI which presents tremendous potential to scale meaningfully. My focus will be on driving sustainable growth and innovation, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and partners. Together, we will harness the power of AI to unlock new opportunities and propel Bitwise into its next chapter of success.”

About Bitwise

Bitwise delivers technology solutions that leverage data to enable business insights. By deploying our breakthrough technology innovations, we help our clients maximize their competitive advantage. We are the industry’s most experienced and dedicated team of data professionals, focusing on Data Warehousing, Data Integration, Analytics, Business Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Test Engineering and Digital Web/Mobile Application Development. These capabilities enable our clients to take advantage of the AI wave. We optimize value for our clients through our global delivery model and with our proprietary technology tools that reduce the time, complexity, and cost of data modernization initiatives. Together, our people and technology provide the insights clients need to continue to lead in their fields.

Founded in 1996, Bitwise has offices in Chicago, London, Pune and Indore. For more information, visit Bitwise at www.bitwiseglobal.com.

